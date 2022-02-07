

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Abalos resigns as MMDA chair, now Marcos' campaign manager
 


Philstar.com
February 7, 2022 | 10:41am





 
Abalos resigns as MMDA chair, now Marcos' campaign manager
The experiment, which has been going on for one week, is running “beautifully,” he said in Filipino during the online Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.
STAR / Boy Santos, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila Development Authority Benhur Abalos has resigned from his post to serve as the campaign manager of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late ousted dictator. 


Abalos made the announcement Monday morning as he officially tendered his resignation to President Rodrigo Duterte, who appointed him in January 2021. 


"The campaign period is fast approaching, and I would need to devote my time to Sen. Bongbong Marcos' campaign as his national campaign manager," he said. 


"With utmost gratitude, I respectfully tender my resignation effective end of business hour of February 7, 2022."


As MMDA chair, Abalos was instrumental in urging unity among Metro Manila's local chief executives in their pandemic response initiatives. The capital region's mayors collaborated in pushing for vaccination and restrictions on the unvaccinated, among others. 


His father, Benhur Sr., was appointed by former president Corazon Aquino as officer-in-charge of Mandaluyong following the EDSA Revolution that ousted the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the presidential candidate's father. 


At his press conference Monday announcing his resignation, Abalos said he had been friends with the younger Marcos since his failed vice-presidential bid back in 2016. 


"The aggressive vaccination programs and the carefully crafted health and safety protocols, pilot-tested in Metro Manila, are now being echoed in the provinces and are bringing similar victories," Abalos wrote in his resignation letter.


"I am confident that with our protocols firmly in place, we are well equipped to deal with future COVID-related challenges," he added.


Franco Luna 


 










  









2022 ELECTIONS
BENHUR ABALOS
METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
MMDA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







SC: Bar examinees who violated honor code disqualified for 2020-21 exam







SC: Bar examinees who violated honor code disqualified for 2020-21 exam



1 day ago 


"For now, reflect on what you have done, but know that you can still change your narrative. You will not end up as an examinee...








Headlines
fbtw













Sara endorses Escudero&rsquo;s comeback bid







Sara endorses Escudero’s comeback bid



By Edith Regalado |
13 hours ago 


Vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is endorsing Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero’s bid to...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo suspends OVP&rsquo;s COVID-19 response programs







Robredo suspends OVP’s COVID-19 response programs



By Pia Lee Brago |
13 hours ago 


 Vice President Leni Robredo has suspended the Office of the Vice President initiatives against COVID-19 while awaiting the...








Headlines
fbtw













'Why now?': Quiboloy legal counsel questions timing of FBI 'wanted' poster, trafficking charges







'Why now?': Quiboloy legal counsel questions timing of FBI 'wanted' poster, trafficking charges



21 hours ago 


"It doesn't make sense...the only logical reason here is that they are using the closeness of Pastor Quiboloy to President...








Headlines
fbtw













Abalos resigns as MMDA chair, now Marcos' campaign manager







Abalos resigns as MMDA chair, now Marcos' campaign manager



2 hours ago 


"The campaign period is fast approaching, and I would need to devote my time to Sen. Bongbong Marcos' campaign as his national...








Headlines
fbtw







 


Latest









Gibo, Agra for less restrictive campaigning







Gibo, Agra for less restrictive campaigning



13 hours ago 


Former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro thanked former justice secretary Alberto Agra for initiating a petition in the Commission...








Headlines
fbtw













Go urges parents to have their kids vaxxed




 By Paolo Romero |
13 hours ago 


Sen. Bong Go encouraged parents to get their eligible children inoculated against COVID-19 as the government set the pilot vaccination of those aged five to 11 today.








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Cigarette butts account for 766 million kilos of trash yearly&rsquo;







‘Cigarette butts account for 766 million kilos of trash yearly’



By Pia Lee-Brago |
13 hours ago 


Cigarette butts account for more than 766 million kilograms of toxic trash each year and are the most common plastic litter...

 






Headlines
fbtw













Over 60% of teens now fully vaxxed







Over 60% of teens now fully vaxxed



By Mayen Jaymalin |
13 hours ago 


More than half of children aged 12 to 17 nationwide are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Health reported...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec hopes Congress Oks online voting for Filipinos overseas







Comelec hopes Congress Oks online voting for Filipinos overseas



By Evelyn Macairan |
13 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections is hoping that Congress would approve the use of the internet voting system for Filipinos overseas...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with