Comelec promises extra pay for poll workers who stayed at posts beyond voting hours

COMELEC staff assist early bird voters in Christ the King Seminary in Quezon City on May 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections will compensate all teachers who were forced to stay at election precincts past voting hours by technical glitches and logistical difficulties last Monday.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco made this statement before reporters at a press briefing Thursday afternoon at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, where the Comelec's canvassing of votes as the National Board of Canvassers is ongoing.

"To teachers and electoral boards, do not worry. The Comelec will process this. It's not necessarily overtime pay but additional honoraria. And we've already done this in 2019," he said in mixed Filipino and English.

To recall, widespread technical hiccups such as corrupted SD cards and malfunctioning vote-counting machines delayed voting for many across the nation. Some voters, including the teachers and Department of Education personnel who served as electoral board members and precinct personnel, reported waiting in line for up to 24 hours while repairs and replacements were done.

Under the Electoral Service Reform Act, honoraria should be given within 15 days from the day of the election.

Per COMELEC Resolution No. 10727, teachers who render election-related services are entitled to the following honoraria:

P7,000 for electoral board chairpersons;

P6,000 for board members;

P5,000 DepEd Supervisor Officials;

and P3,000 for Support Staff.

Laudiangco pointed out that the Comelec had already given additional honoraria in the past and assured all teachers that they would be paid. He could not however give the amount of the increase.

"We'll still ask the Finance Service for the data [but] our electoral boards can expect that the Comelec will make sure they will get this within the time frame allowed by law. That's absolute. We'll get that done with no excuses," he said.