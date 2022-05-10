Zamora wins re-election bid in San Juan

Screengrab on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 shows San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora speaking to members of the media after filing his certificate of candidacy for another term as local chief.

MANILA, Philippines — Francis Zamora was re-elected as the mayor of San Juan City after winning the local elections with 66,883 votes.

Zamora, who ran under PDP-Laban, succeeded in securing his second term. He was up against former barangay councilor Jun Usman who garnered 9,413 votes.

Meanwhile, Warren Villa was also proclaimed as vice mayor with 55,920 votes. His opponent Philip Cezar got 16,608 votes.

Lawyer Bel Zamora was elected as the representative of San Juan's lone legislative district, with 49,334 votes.

There are over 109,640 voters registered in San Juan City, latest data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed.

The national and local elections were held on May 9.