â€˜Siga meets idol, astigâ€™

‘Siga meets idol, astig’

Former national police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar graced a sizeable crowd at the F.L. Dy Coliseum upon the invitation of senatorial candidates Raffy Tulfo, a radio broadcaster who is also running for senator.

MANILA, Philippines — Former national police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar took center stage with fellow senatorial candidates Raffy Tulfo and Monsour del Rosario in a grand rally in Cauayan, Isabela last Thursday.

Eleazar graced a sizeable crowd at the F.L. Dy Coliseum upon the invitation of Tulfo, a radio broadcaster who is also running for senator.

The trio of Eleazar, Tulfo and Del Rosario is known as “SIGA, IDOL and ASTIG.”

“Upon the invitation of Idol Raffy, I went to Cauayan to attend his grand rally. Here, I was able to introduce myself and my platform to the people, and I’m very grateful to be given this chance,” Eleazar said.

“In my 38 years as part of the uniformed service, I had fought hard to ensure peace and order in our country. Now, I’m into a bigger fight, and that is how to free our countrymen from poverty,” he said.

“Through hard work and competence, I promise to continue the fight for our nation,” he said.

In an audiovisual presentation, Eleazar laid down his achievements as military and police officer to residents of Cauayan.

“Public servants should never commit abuse. That’s why we are here; our mandate is to promote what is good for the least of our countrymen. In cases of abuse, the people suffer,” he said.

“In my long years of service, I’ve shown my capability and commitment to initiate change that our people need to accept and experience. This is what I want to bring to the Senate – and we can achieve this with the people’s trust and by God’s mercy,” he maintained.

Eleazar’s remarks were echoed by Tulfo, who assured the audience that they would put an end to government corruption if the three of them get elected as senators.