Gibo: Build more attractive airports

MANILA, Philippines — Former defense secretary and senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro wants airports in the country as tourist destinations themselves promoting Filipino products, food and culture.

Teodoro said the Philippines could attract more tourists if the airport itself is already a showcase and destination that has attractions, recreation areas and commercial activities.

“We can take a look at Changi Airport in Singapore, wherein it is desirable to stay inside for transit passengers because the airport itself is a destination; the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, which has museum and the new airport in Beijing, Daxing International Airport, which is also being visited by locals as a tourist spot,” he said.

Teodoro, an experienced pilot, 1989 Bar topnotcher and former Tarlac congressman, said aside from the physical improvement of Philippine airports, it is also critical to invest in technology and innovation that will provide convenience for travelers and cut the long queues in check-in and immigration counters.

“Our airports should leave a good impression on tourists, especially for foreign guests since the airport is the first place in the country that they assess in terms of quality of service. Airports also have significant influence to the image of the country’s tourism sector,” he said.