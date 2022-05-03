Lacson hopes to find more ‘enlightened’ voters

MANILA, Philippines — Breaking “the vicious cycle of vengeance” between politicians and voters will be the theme of presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson and vice presidential running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III in the “miting de avance” to wrap up their national campaign later this week.

Lacson said he and his campaign team are still sorting out details of their two final assemblies, which they plan to hold in Cavite and in Metro Manila.

At this stage of the election season, the presidential bet told reporters he hopes he was able to connect with enlightened voters.

“That’s why we’re focusing on dialogues; we’re focusing on issues, on platforms. And whatever happens, at least, that is the legacy we can leave behind. We tried our best to change that culture of revenge between the voter and the voted,” he said.

He was referring to voters mocking candidates during the 90-day campaign period, with the latter seething and biding their time until they win and get back at their constituents through corruption, abuse and bad governance.

Lacson also referred to voters accepting money from candidates, who later inflict vengeance to recoup their expenses by pocketing public funds.

“Because this has become a cycle of revenge already. When are we gonna stop? It is our country that suffers. This is not exaggeration because we’ve been in public service for so long and we’ve observed so many elections. That always happens, they are just fooling each other. We want to break that,” he said.

He said he was delighted that he has found some of these “enlightened voters” in Naga City, Camarines Sur, which he recently visited with senatorial candidate Dr. Minguita Padilla.

He prepared himself to be heckled because he knew he was in “hostile territory” but it did not happen.

“They were enlightened because of the issues that they raised and we responded to them, and then we also presented our platforms. They were even the ones who approached us and followed Dr. Padilla just to tell her ‘we are switching to your team, now that we heard you’,” he said.

Sotto said he believes Filipino voters are intelligent and discerning even as he expressed confidence he would win as vice president.

He said pre-election surveys and large campaign rally crowds do not guarantee a candidate’s victory.

“I have strong confidence in my allies and supporters. I believe that we can win this fight. I trust in the intelligence and ability of Filipino voters to choose the right and worthy leaders of our country,” Sotto said in Filipino.

With the campaign period in the homestretch, Sotto said there is still time for voters to finalize their choices.

“Because of technology, in a matter of two or three days, our countrymen can still change their minds. That happens. I’ve seen it in the past. Not only in the presidential or vice presidential candidates but also in senatorial candidates and even in the local candidates” he said.

Sotto said there have been plenty of instances when campaign or crowd favorites end up losing to less popular aspirants after voters weigh their selections and find better candidates than their “idols.”

He said a classic example is the elections in Pasig City where his nephew, Mayor Vico Sotto, beat his very popular rival for the mayoralty post in 2019.