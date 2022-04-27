^

Headlines

Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 5:41pm
Miguel Zubiri
In this March 2, 2020 photo, Sen. Miguel Zubiri listens to a resource person at a hearing by the Senate Committee on Cooperatives about concerns of the Cooperative Development Authority over the implementation of its charter.
Office of Sen. Zubiri

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri has been dropped from Vice President Leni Robredo’s ticket due to his "open endorsement of another presidential candidate."

Robredo’s spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, said this was “in contravention of the agreement with all guest candidates” of not endorsing a presidential bet.

Zubiri has been quoted as introducing former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., as "our president."

"With 12 days remaining before elections, we are moving forward with our 11-candidate Senate slate," Gutierrez said.

Robredo’s supporters had long been calling for Zubiri’s removal from the vice president’s Senate slate after describing Marcos as “our president” and for frequenting his sorties while not attending even a single rally of the de facto opposition presidential candidate.

At rallies where a video presentation of Robredo’s Senate bets were shown, Kakampinks often booed when Zubiri was shown on screen.

The tandem of Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III has also removed Zubiri from their slate after his endorsement of Marcos.

Philstar.com has reached out to Zubiri for comment.

2022 ELECTIONS

FERDINAND MARCOS

LENI ROBREDO

MIGZ ZUBIRI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Uncharted' pulled out from Philippine cinemas over South China Sea map

'Uncharted' pulled out from Philippine cinemas over South China Sea map

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Citing a scene showing China's illegal nine-dash map claim over the South China Sea, the DFA said the scene is contrary to...
Headlines
fbtw
Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Marcos has been criticized for being selective with his media engagements.
Headlines
fbtw
Faction of Duterte volunteer group now backs Robredo for president

Faction of Duterte volunteer group now backs Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
A faction of a volunteer group that carried President Rodrigo Duterte to Malacañang in 2016 is now backing Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't unapologetic on 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. 'agreement' for provincial buses

Gov't unapologetic on 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. 'agreement' for provincial buses

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"There has never been any prohibition to operate beyond the window hours but operators continue to mislead passengers by announcing...
Headlines
fbtw
COVAX to replace 3.6 million expired COVID-19 jabs &mdash; Duque

COVAX to replace 3.6 million expired COVID-19 jabs — Duque

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The replacement of jabs comes with no additional cost, health chief Francisco Duque III said in a briefing aired Wednesd...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri has been dropped from Vice President Leni Robredo’s ticket due to his "open endorsement...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to skip US-ASEAN meet in May out of respect for successor

Duterte to skip US-ASEAN meet in May out of respect for successor

1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will be sitting out the meeting with US President Joe Biden and with other leaders of Southeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagcor: Better to have separate regulator for e-sabong

Pagcor: Better to have separate regulator for e-sabong

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
E-sabong contributes about P650 million a month to the government, based on latest estimates.
Headlines
fbtw
NBI cybercrime division investigating fake sex videos of Robredo daughters

NBI cybercrime division investigating fake sex videos of Robredo daughters

3 hours ago
The anti-cybercrime division of the National Bureau of Investigation is now conducting a probe into the fake sex videos of...
Headlines
fbtw
5 Filipinos already discharged in COVID-struck Shanghai

5 Filipinos already discharged in COVID-struck Shanghai

4 hours ago
Out of the 18 Filipino nationals who tested positive for COVID-19 in Shanghai, the Philippine Consulate General says five...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with