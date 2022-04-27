Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

In this March 2, 2020 photo, Sen. Miguel Zubiri listens to a resource person at a hearing by the Senate Committee on Cooperatives about concerns of the Cooperative Development Authority over the implementation of its charter.

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri has been dropped from Vice President Leni Robredo’s ticket due to his "open endorsement of another presidential candidate."

Robredo’s spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, said this was “in contravention of the agreement with all guest candidates” of not endorsing a presidential bet.

Related Stories Zubiri dropped from Lacson-Sotto Senate slate after endorsing Marcos

Zubiri has been quoted as introducing former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., as "our president."

"With 12 days remaining before elections, we are moving forward with our 11-candidate Senate slate," Gutierrez said.

Robredo’s supporters had long been calling for Zubiri’s removal from the vice president’s Senate slate after describing Marcos as “our president” and for frequenting his sorties while not attending even a single rally of the de facto opposition presidential candidate.

At rallies where a video presentation of Robredo’s Senate bets were shown, Kakampinks often booed when Zubiri was shown on screen.

The tandem of Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III has also removed Zubiri from their slate after his endorsement of Marcos.

Philstar.com has reached out to Zubiri for comment.