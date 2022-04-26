^

Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 2:53pm
Bello: Comelec panel interviews give 'decisive advantage' to debate skippers
Philstar.com screenshot of Walden Bello during the CNN Philippines vice-presidential debate held February.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections' decision to forego the debates and instead host individual panel interviews with candidates will give a "decisive advantage" to the tandem of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Laban ng Masa vice-presidential candidate Walden Bello said.

Marcos and Duterte have skipped the debates hosted by Comelec, saying they would prefer to speak to voters directly. It is unclear if they plan to participate in the Comelec's planned panel interviews.

“Ito ‘yung gusto nila Marcos at ni Duterte na yung klaseng okasyon na walang talaga silang katunggali at kayang-kaya nila sagutin ‘yung mga lumalabas diyan kasi mahina yung dalawa sa debate,” Bello claimed. 

(This is what Marcos and Duterte want, the kind of occasion where they really don’t have a competitor and they can answer the questions fielded because the two are weak when it comes to debating.)

'Scheduling conflicts'

Following a payment issue between Comelec’s contractor Impact Hub Manila and Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, the poll body postponed the final leg of its presidential and vice-presidential debates before eventually announcing on Monday that it will instead air pre-taped interviews with candidates.

Comelec pointed to possible scheduling conflicts as candidates are on the final stretch of the campaign period before the May polls. However, Bello said the one-on-one interviews are all but “nonsense.”

"Alam niyo itong interview kalokohan yan kasi parang yung mga e-rallies ito, walang nanonood diyan. Ang gusto ng mga tao ‘yung tunggalian sa debate pero pag interview nalang, wala talagang manunuod," Bello said at a press conference of union leaders’ at Kamuning Bakery Café on Tuesday. 

(You know this interview is nonsense because they are much like those e-rallies, no one watches those. What people want is the arguments raised during debates but if it’s only an interview, no one will watch it.)

"Maswerte nga yung Comelec pag may 50 na katao na manunuod dito sa personal interviews na ito," he added.

(The Comelec would be lucky if there are 50 people who will watch these personal interviews.)

The Laban ng Masa candidate said the commission could have shouldered the payment deficit to the hotel venue. Bello said the Comelec should continue with the initially planned debates "whatever it takes."

"'Yung ating mga kababayan have reasons to doubt yung capability ng Comelec to hold an election kasi ‘pag hindi mo kaya na magkaroon ng isang debate at palpak na palpak yan, what more a national election?," Bello said.

(Filipinos have reasons to doubt the capability to hold an election because if you can’t have a debate and it becomes a failure, what more a national election?)

On Saturday, contractor Impact Hub Manila stressed that the poll body was not part of the “private deal” with Sofitel. 

Meanwhile, the Comelec said it did not spend money on the debates as the agreement with Impact Hub Manila provided that the contractor’s services will be provided without fee. 

The poll body is currently conducting an investigation on the debate fiasco. Comelec commissioner Rey Bulay on Monday said he hopes to present their findings to the public by Friday. 

