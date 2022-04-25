^

At least 14 Comelec units respond to call for explanation on debate fiasco

Philstar.com
April 25, 2022 | 6:41pm
At least 14 Comelec units respond to call for explanation on debate fiasco

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections Commissioner Rey Bulay said over half of Comelec’s departments submitted their responses on Monday noon after the poll body asked those involved in the debate fiasco to issue explanations.

“Allow me to study their responses with respect to the queries,” Bulay said in a media briefing on Monday afternoon. Departments have a “presumption [of] regularity of functions” while the investigation is still ongoing.

The probe comes after the final installment of the Comelec-led presidential and vice presidential debates was postponed. Its debate contractor, Impact Hub Manila, reportedly failed to settle a P14-million balance with venue host Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

Bulay clarified that the commission did not spend a “single centavo” for the presidential and vice presidential debates. Its memorandum of agreement with Impact Hub Manila provides that the contractor’s services would be given without cost.

The last round was supposed to be held last weekend but it was moved to April 30 and May 1. But on Monday, the poll body announced that it will be airing pre-taped panel interviews with the candidates from May 2 to 6 instead of holding a debate.

Bulay previously said he would need a week to conduct the investigation because he would be fielding clarificatory questions to the departments. 

“We have at least 20 departments and no less than 14 of them submitted their responses [because] the other six have no business with regards to the issue,” Bulay said.

Among those who submitted explanations are the Office of the Executive Director, the Office of the Deputy Executive Director for Administration, and the Bids and Awards Committee.

Meanwhile, offices that had no part in the transaction but still submitted responses were the Office of the Deputy Director for Operations, Office of the Clerk of the Commission, Vulnerable Sectors Office, Education and Information Department, Election and Barangay Affairs Department, Electoral Contests and Adjudication Department, Election Records Statistics Department, and Finance Services Department.

Bulay also mentioned its Information Technology Department, the Law Department, and the Personnel Department.

“Ito ‘yung importante, ‘yung Procurement Management Department, ito nag-submit at tsaka ‘yung Internal Audit department na wala naman silang part pa so far,” Bulay said.

(This is the important one, the Procurement Management Department, they submitted an explanation along with the Internal Audit Department, but they have no part in the case so far.)

Another press conference might be called on Friday to update the public on the findings and the recommendations made to the en banc with respect to what stemmed from the investigation.

