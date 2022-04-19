^

Headlines

Comelec holds back P90-million payment to Smartmatic over alleged data breach

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 1:36pm
Comelec holds back P90-million payment to Smartmatic over alleged data breach
In a hearing on Tuesday, Comelec Commissioner Saidamen Pangarungan told lawmakers that he has not yet given the go-signal to release Smartmatic's payment due early March.  
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has withheld P90 million of payment to poll technology provider Smartmatic due to an alleged data breach connected to one of the company's contractual employees.

Last week, authorities raided the house of former Smartmatic employee Ricardo Argana in San Pedro, Laguna, who is a suspect in Smartmatic's security breach.

In a hearing on Tuesday, Comelec Commissioner Saidamen Pangarungan told lawmakers that he has not yet given the go-signal to release Smartmatic's payment due early March.  

"I have not signed the voucher for the payment to Smartmatic in the amount of P90 million pursuant to our contract because we want to clear this matter about this leakage by Mr. Argana of some data," he said. 

The Comelec is looking at four possible courses of action which it will take against Smartmatic if it is proven that the company violated its contract and/or the Data Privacy Act:

  • Termination of the contract and possible blacklisting.
     
  •  Forfeiture of performance security. 
     
  • Filing of damages pursuant to the Data Privacy Act and the Civil Code of the Philippines
     
  • Filing of criminal cases pursuant to the Data Privacy Act.

"So far we have not taken any of these [actions], except to withhold payment to Smartmatic...It is the recommendation of [our] law department to wait for the official investigation report of the NBI in order for the Commission to be in a better position to assess the extent of the breach and the probable course of action to take," he said. 

Pangarungan said they will only release the payment once Comelec is "convinced that Smartmatic is innocent about this leakage of data." He believes that his decision to not turn over the payment to Smartmatic will not cause undue delays in the polls. 

Smartmatic lawyer, Christian Robert Lim, who was present at the hearing, confirmed that they have not yet received the P90 million in payment, but promised to cooperate with the poll body in the investigation.

In a statement on March 21, Smartmatic said the alleged data breach will have no bearing on the national and local elections taking place in less than a month's time. "The 2022 Philippine National and Local Elections are 100% safe and secure, and remain unaffected despite the noise being generated by disinformation campaigns, non-verified sources, and even fabricated and manipulated information," it said. 

The information compromised in the breach involved "non-sensitive, day-to-day operational materials from a repository readily available to all Smartmatic staff", the company said. 

The Senate hearing on Tuesday was presided by Sen. Imee Marcos, who chairs the Electoral Reforms and People's Participation Committee. 

Marcos' brother Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is among the presidential aspirants in the May 2022 elections, and is currently leading in the voters' preference polls as the survey frontrunner.

Former Smartmatic employee linked to breach offered up to P300,000

Victor Lorenzo, Chief of the NBI Cybercrime Division, said that Argana admitted during an adminstrative inquiry on January 12 that he allowed a third party to access his laptop in exchange for "some training materials."

However, he said later on that he was offered P50,000 to P300,000 to give the third party access to Smartmatic's facilities. 

Lorenzo said the NBI believes Argana "is not acting alone", as he was not as fluent in English as XSOX—the group believed to have access to the compromised files.

"We are also inclined to believe that he was not able to meet those people who convinced him to provide access to his laptop because they are only communicating via Facebook Messenger," he said.

Marcos earlier said that the alleged data leak compromises Smartmatic's operations, calling it a "very serious breach."

Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, who is running for vice president in this year's elections alongside Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, previously said he is concerned that election gatekeepers lacked in ensuring the integrity of the polls. 

"The people’s right to an honest and credible election is enshrined in our Constitution and the Comelec is tasked to ensure that the results of the elections are not tainted with doubt and especially, that the conduct of the electoral exercise was not attended by anomalies,” Sotto said on March 17.
 

COMELEC

IMEE MARCOS

SMARTMATIC

TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it
play

Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it

23 hours ago
“It’s just a fair call. What they had said before, they also heard from themselves. Nothing unusual,” Moreno...
Headlines
fbtw
Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

22 hours ago
Formerly called Ikaw Muna Pilipinas, the volunteer network has 20,000 active members and 200,000 to 300,000 volunteers...
Headlines
fbtw
2 military personnel convicted of murder of Bayan Muna activist in 2010

2 military personnel convicted of murder of Bayan Muna activist in 2010

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
It took 12 years for activists to score a legal victory in the 2010 killing of a Bayan Muna coordinator and activist in Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to look into poll sabotage claims

PNP to look into poll sabotage claims

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will validate reports of an alleged plot to sabotage the May 9 elections as claimed by three...
Headlines
fbtw

‘43% voting for Marcos unlikely to change mind’

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
An overwhelming majority of those who said they would vote for presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. if elections were held now are unlikely to change their mind on election day on...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Kerwin Espinosa moved to BJMP Taguig facility

Kerwin Espinosa moved to BJMP Taguig facility

34 minutes ago
Confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, a high-profile detainee, has been transferred to a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology...
Headlines
fbtw
Ka Leody, Manobo meet on land issues disrupted by gunfire

Ka Leody, Manobo meet on land issues disrupted by gunfire

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
“Ang pagkilos nila ay para bawiin ang lupang kinamkam sa mga indigenous people. Ilan sa mga kasamahan nilang IPs ay...
Headlines
fbtw
Chito Sta. Romana, Philippine Ambassador to China, passes away

Chito Sta. Romana, Philippine Ambassador to China, passes away

4 hours ago
"The Department of Foreign Affairs offers its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Ambassador Chito, to our...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec partners with SM for VCM demo project

Comelec partners with SM for VCM demo project

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday signed a memorandum of agreement with SM Supermalls to use malls for the public demonstration...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec concealing ballot info?

Comelec concealing ballot info?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Less than a month before the national and local elections, Sen. Imee Marcos questioned the Commission on Elections for banning...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with