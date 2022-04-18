After flak over Palparan interview, DOJ says best for BuCor to consult on public interest matters

This 2018 photo shows convicted kidnapper and retired general Jovito Palparan Jr., who was transferred to the New Bilibid Prison that year.

MANILA, Philippines — After a television interview of convict Jovito Palparan that neither the Department of Justice or court knew about drew flak, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra clarified that in matters concerning public interest, he would prefer that the Bureau of Corrections reach out to his office first.

"Let’s put it this way: I would rather BuCor consult the DOJ, as its mother agency, on matters of public interest that may give rise to legal questions or involve policy considerations," Guevarra told reporters.

"As you all probably know, the Office of the Justice Secretary is not hard to access," he added.

Republic Act 10575, or the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013, provides that DOJ shall maintain administrative supervision over the bureau, as a line agency and constituent.

The department however retains power to review, reverse, revise or modify decisions of the bureau through its regulatory and quasi-judicial function.

During the Good Conduct and Time Allowance controversy in 2019, Guevarra raised that the law may have diminished DOJ’s control over BuCor.

Palparan interview

More than three years since he was found guilty by a Malolos court, the former military general got airtime on SMNI, a medio company owned by alleged trafficker Apollo Quiboloy, through an interview with anti-communist task force official Lorraine Badoy, who now also faces a slew of complaints for her continuous red-tagging.

In the interview, which was also shared on the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Facebook page, Badoy said the program was conducted to "vindicate" Palparan, claiming that he was convicted "on trumped-up charges." Considering Palparan's conviction, the Malolos court did not find the charges trumped up.

Guevarra, who was unaware of the interview, said he ordered Undersecretary Deo Marco, the official for BuCor, to investigate the matter.

However, the DOJ chief the said first report sumitted by BuCor was "insufficient to determine full compliance with procedural requirements,” prompting them to ask for a submission of a supplementary report.

Guevarra, citing information from Marco who reviewed the first report, said the BuCor’s merely discussed defense for Palparan’s right to say what he wanted to say, or the convict’s freedom of speech.

But he stressed that the department sought explanation on compliance to requirements and guidelines.

Marco confirmed that the department has already received the supplemental report of the bureau and is now with DOJ’s technical division for review.

"They attached the missing documents I required and now includes timelines so the DOJ can now study it," he added.