Philippine consulate: No Filipinos injured in New York subway shooting

Philstar.com
April 14, 2022 | 3:53pm
Philippine consulate: No Filipinos injured in New York subway shooting
People walk by a subway stop in a busy midtown Manhattan as the NYPD announced that they had arrested the suspect in the shooting on a Brooklyn subway yesterday that seriously injured over a dozen people on April 13, 2022 in New York City. Police arrested Frank James without incident in the East Village neighborhood.
SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — No Filipino was injured in a mass shooting on the N train in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post made early Thursday, Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato said the New York City Police Department reported that no Filipinos were among those that were injured.

In a previous advisory, the consulate advised Filipinos in New York to exercise “extreme caution” after authorities launched a city-wide manhunt for for the suspect in the Brooklyn shooting.

Frank James, the 62-year-old suspect arrested for shooting people on the subway, has since been charged with a federal terror offense. Accoring to reports from Agence France-Presse, James fired 33 gunshots, leaving 10 gunshot victims and 13 others with injuries.

The incident was described as a "terrorist attack on mass transit" by the FBI New York field office. James could be sentenced to life behind bars if convicted.

Last month, the consulate asked authorities to “do more” to ensure safety in New York after reports of two more Filipinos assaulted in the city. The consulate then said it is monitoring seven cases involving members of the Filipino community. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Agence France-Presse 

