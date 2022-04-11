Philippines records 1,906 COVID-19 cases from April 4 to 10

Catholic devotees hold their palm fronds as they wait for the blessing during Palm Sunday celebrations at the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto church in San Jose del Monte town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on April 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines posted 1,906 new COVID-19 infections from April 4 to 10, 29% lower than a week earlier, the Department of Health said Monday.

The average was 272 additional cases per day, the DOH said in a bulletin. Since the pandemic began in 2020, the country has registered over 3.68 million coronavirus cases.

No new severe and critical cases were recorded last week. However, there are currently 707 severe and critical admissions.

According to the DOH, 542 of 2,951 intensive care unit (ICU) beds have been used as of April 10, while 4,045 out of 24,689 non-ICU beds have been utilized.

Deaths increased by 428 to 59,769. Of the additional deaths, 192 occurred this year, 164 happened in 2021, and 72 in 2020.

More than 66.65 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19 in the Philippines, while 12.47 million individuals have received booster shots.

The department urged the public to remain vigilant and follow minimum public health standards even as most areas in the country are placed under Alert Level 1.