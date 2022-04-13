Metro Manila kept at Alert Level 1 until end of April

Catholic devotees wave their palm fronds as a church layman blesses palms during Palm Sunday celebrations at the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto church in San Jose del Monte town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on April 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1, the lowest coronavirus alert level, until April 30, Malacañang announced Wednesday.

The following areas provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities, and municipalities will be under Alert Level 1 from April 16 to 30:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Mountain Province, and Kalinga



Ilocos region: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan



Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, and Quirino



Central Luzon: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales



CALABARZON: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal



MIMAROPA: Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro



Bicol region: Catanduanes, Naga City, and Albay



Western Visayas: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, and Iloilo City



Central Visayas: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Siquijor



Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City



Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City



Northern Mindanao: Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Iligan City



Davao region: Davao City



CARAGA: Butuan City and Surigao del Sur

The following component cities and municipalities will be also under the lowest COVID-19 alert level during the same period:

Cagayan Valley: Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya



Bicol region: Basud, Camarines Norte



Western Visayas: Anini-y, Antique; New Lucena, Iloilo; Tubungan, Iloilo; and City of Victorias, Negros Occidental



Eastern Visayas: Sevilla, Bohol



Northern Mindanao: Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental



Soccsksargen: Tantangan, South Cotabato

Under Alert Level 1, all business establishments may operate and all activities may be done at full on-site and venue capacity.

Meanwhile, the following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs will be placed under Alert Level 2:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao



Cagayan Valley: Nueva Vizcaya



CALABARZON: Quezon Province



MIMAROPA: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan



Bicol region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon



Western Visayas: Antique, Negros Occidental, and Iloilo Province



Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental



Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar



Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay



Northern Mindanao: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental



Davao region: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental



Soccsksargen: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato



CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte



Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi

The Philippines has reported over 3.68 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 59,778 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico