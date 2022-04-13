Metro Manila kept at Alert Level 1 until end of April
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1, the lowest coronavirus alert level, until April 30, Malacañang announced Wednesday.
The following areas provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities, and municipalities will be under Alert Level 1 from April 16 to 30:
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Mountain Province, and Kalinga
- Ilocos region: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan
- Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, and Quirino
- Central Luzon: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales
- CALABARZON: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal
- MIMAROPA: Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro
- Bicol region: Catanduanes, Naga City, and Albay
- Western Visayas: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, and Iloilo City
- Central Visayas: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Siquijor
- Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City
- Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City
- Northern Mindanao: Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Iligan City
- Davao region: Davao City
- CARAGA: Butuan City and Surigao del Sur
The following component cities and municipalities will be also under the lowest COVID-19 alert level during the same period:
- Cagayan Valley: Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya
- Bicol region: Basud, Camarines Norte
- Western Visayas: Anini-y, Antique; New Lucena, Iloilo; Tubungan, Iloilo; and City of Victorias, Negros Occidental
- Eastern Visayas: Sevilla, Bohol
- Northern Mindanao: Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental
- Soccsksargen: Tantangan, South Cotabato
Under Alert Level 1, all business establishments may operate and all activities may be done at full on-site and venue capacity.
Meanwhile, the following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs will be placed under Alert Level 2:
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao
- Cagayan Valley: Nueva Vizcaya
- CALABARZON: Quezon Province
- MIMAROPA: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
- Bicol region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon
- Western Visayas: Antique, Negros Occidental, and Iloilo Province
- Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
- Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar
- Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay
- Northern Mindanao: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental
- Davao region: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental
- Soccsksargen: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato
- CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi
The Philippines has reported over 3.68 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 59,778 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
President Rodrigo Duterte signs Executive Order No. 151 adopting the alert level system for nationwide rollout.
Under the order, the alert level system will be implemented in four phases.
- Phase 1: NCR, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Davao region
- Phase 2: Ilocos, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao
- Phase 3: Cagayan, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula
- Phase 4: CAR, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, BARMM
— Main photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe
Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 from April 16 to 30, Malacañang announces.
President Rodrigo Duterte says he won't lift the alert levels yet because other areas are still grappling with pandemic infections.
"You know almost everyone wants to go back to zero or (Alert Level) 1. That cannot be because some areas still have (infections). Until such time that we only have one or two (cases) all over the country, Alert Level 1 would still be a good, like a buffer for us," Duterte says.
"Let us not lift that first until we are very sure that everything is really all right especially in our area because it would reinfect and reinfect and then there is a new mutant, we might have problems," he adds. — Alexis Romero
Metro Manila will remain under the most lenient Alert Level 1 until April 15, acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar says. — The STAR/Alexis Romero
Metro Manila, 38 other areas to be placed under the most lenient Alert Level 1 or "new normal" starting March 1, IATF spokesman Karlo Nograles says
Metro Manila mayors have recommended lowering pandemic restrictions to Alert Level 1 by March 1, says Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez.
This announcement came after it was determined that the capital region's COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased to 5%. — Report by News5
