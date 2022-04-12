Some election paraphernalia delivered late, but no extension needed â€” Comelec

Some election paraphernalia delivered late, but no extension needed — Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said there is no need to extend the deadline for the submission of ballots even if the delivery of election paraphernalia to some overseas precincts has been delayed.

"I don’t think extending the deadline for two days or even one week is necessary for this election," Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo said in a virtual town hall with the Philippine Consulate in New York City on Tuesday, Manila time. New York and Manila have a time difference of 12 hours.

Casquejo responded to a question that noted the amount of time needed for testing, sorting, and shipping the ballots. He said the ballots have already been sorted and all the consulate needs to do is to send them out through by post.

He said that even if the elections there were delayed for one day, voters under the jurisdiction of the consulate would still have enough time to cast their votes.

According to the consulate’s website, it would be open 24/7 for the entire duration of the voting period until May 8 to receive the ballots. Voters would have until 7 a.m. (EST) of May 9 to personally drop off their ballots at the Philippine Center in New York.

The mode of voting at the consulate is postal voting, but voters may personally pick up their ballots as long as they notify the post. Voters may also have their ballots dropped off through a receptacle box at the center.

Comelec data showed that 39,048 land-based voters are registered with the consulate, excluding Filipino seafarers. Over 1.697 million registered Filipino voters abroad have until 7 p.m. of May 9, Philippine time, to vote.

Election paraphernalia just arrived

Election paraphernalia arrived at the consulate on Monday morning, after the Comelec encountered logistical difficulties and dealt with late deliveries from suppliers, Casquejo said. The consulate in New York has since mailed out 50 election packets to the registered voters under their jurisdiction.

"More election packets will be mailed tomorrow and in the next several days in line with the Consulate’s commitment to make sure that all kababayan who are qualified to vote are able to exercise such right within the prescribed election period," the post said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, the final testing and sealing of vote counting machines was moved to April 13 at 9 a.m., EST.

Ottawa post yet to receive ballots

Over in Canada, the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa said it has yet to receive ballots. It has jurisdiction over 6,575 voters, including 132 land-based voters in Bermuda and 6,370 land-based voters in Canada.

"Once the election ballots are received by the embassy, these will be mailed immediately to registered Filipino overseas voters in Eastern Canada and Bermuda," the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday, Manila time.

In Vancouver, the consulate there said that it already began mailing ballots to its 28,480 registered voters.

The Philippine Consulate in Toronto also began mailing election packets after receiving it on April 8 and said it had already mailed 800 ballots as of Monday. They said they will be working overtime and during the holidays to send ballots to each of the 39,136 registered voters under its responsibility. It already tested the vote counting machines last week, April 7.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, the consulate in a statement over the weekend said it started mailing the ballots of 16,524 registered land-based voters under their responsibility. It reminded voters under its jurisdiction that the consulate needs to receive the mailed ballots by May 6 on Friday and, those who wish to cast their ballots in-person, by 5 a.m. on May 9 to be accepted.