^

Headlines

Marcos shrugs off Alvarez's endorsement, confident crowd connects with 'unity' campaign

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 4:55pm
Marcos shrugs off Alvarez's endorsement, confident crowd connects with 'unity' campaign
Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos greets a crowd of supporters in Quezon province on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 where Marcos lost to Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2016 elections.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

DAVAO DEL NORTE, Philippines — UniTeam presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. does not mind that one key political figure here in Davao has declared support for his rival, Vice President Leni Robredo.

Again hammering on his unity campaign, Marcos said voters in Davao del Norte understand their message, and that is what counts.

“The crowd understands the message very well, that’s the most important thing,”  he told reporters in an ambush interview after their grand rally in the town of Carmen on Wednesday morning.

The event started past 7:00 a.m., and as the event wore on, the crowd started filling the area, with some hanging on railings and sitting atop of gates just to get a glimpse of UniTeam candidates.

The grand rally in Carmen, Davao del Norte is the first of the three big events which the campaign team has set for Wednesday to woo voters in the Davao region.

When he finally went on stage, Marcos recalled that he had been in Carmen many times before. Referring to former Rep. Anton Lagdameo (Davao de Oro) —a known close friend of the presidential aspirant — Marcos said he had worked with him on “many projects.”

He then went on to the staple part of his campaign speech on how their call for unity resonates with the localities they visit in their campaign.

But just days before they barnstormed Davao region, bailiwick of his running-mate Sara Duterte, Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) raised Robredo’s hand in an event to seal his endorsement.

The lawmaker apologized to Robredo and admitted he is the ideal candidate who aligns with the values of Partido Reporma. Alvarez added this was his way of continuing to fight with Martial Law.

Alvarez, who was a close ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, also sits as president of Partido Reporma who previously fielded Sen. Panfilo Lacson as their presidential bet.

But on March 24, Lacson said he is resigning from the party and will just run as an independent candidate instead.

‘We love BBM’

Hugpong ng Pagbabago Secretary General Anthony Del Rosario, former governor of Davao del Norte, also said Alvarez’s endorsement of Robredo did not cause a dent in their campaign for Marcos.

“I don’t think anything will change. BBM will still win as president, there is no difference there,” he said partly in Filipino in a separate chance interview.

But just miles from Davao, a group of local officials on March 21, also launched a different tandem with Sara Duterte. In Cagayan de Oro, Reps. Joey Salceda (Albay) and Rufus Rodrigurez (Cagayan de Oro) launched “ROSA 2022.”

The group said they believe a Robredo-Duterte tandem is best to lead the Philippines during a crisis.

But Del Rosario just dismissed this movement.

“Basta kami, BBM-Sara kami, whatever happens BBM-Sara kami, hangang matapos ‘yung eleksyon BBM-Sara kami,” he said.

UniTeam bets are set to hold a grand rally in Digos, Davao del Sur on Wednesday night to cap off their Davao region campaign leg. 

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines reiterates sovereignty over Panatag as China claims it as 'inherent territory'

Philippines reiterates sovereignty over Panatag as China claims it as 'inherent territory'

1 day ago
"The Philippine position is we continue to exercise full sovereignty over Bajo de Masinloc and its territorial sea, as well...
Headlines
fbtw
Legarda tops OCTA survey; Pulse disowns poll

Legarda tops OCTA survey; Pulse disowns poll

By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Former senator Loren Legarda topped the latest senatorial preference survey by OCTA Research Group with about 40 days left...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Consulate calls on authorities 'to do more' after more Filipinos suffer assault in New York

Philippine Consulate calls on authorities 'to do more' after more Filipinos suffer assault in New York

6 hours ago
The Philippine Consulate General in New York is calling on local authorities “to do more” to ensure safety in...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to join PDP-Laban rally in Cebu

Duterte to join PDP-Laban rally in Cebu

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to endorse the candidates of the PDP-Laban faction aligned with his administration during a...
Headlines
fbtw
Law raising age of sexual consent seen to protect Filipino teens, sends chilling effect to abusers &mdash; experts

Law raising age of sexual consent seen to protect Filipino teens, sends chilling effect to abusers — experts

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
A newly-signed law which raises the age of sexual consent seeks to protect more Filipino teens from sexual violence while...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte says he's not surprised when cops are involved in crimes

Duterte says he's not surprised when cops are involved in crimes

By Alexis Romero | 46 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte admitted not being surprised when police officers are involved in crimes but clarified that it is...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Text messages falsely claim QC mayor, congressional bet handing out money to citizens

Fact check: Text messages falsely claim QC mayor, congressional bet handing out money to citizens

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
A text message falsely claimed that Quezon City residents are being asked to head to an event where they would receive P1,000...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec&rsquo;s Ferolino tasked to lead anti-vote buying task force

Comelec’s Ferolino tasked to lead anti-vote buying task force

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Elections, sitting en banc, has appointed Commissioner Aimee Ferolino to lead its anti-vote buying task...
Headlines
fbtw
If elected, Isko Moreno vows to be 'fearless&rsquo; in WPS issue, says will accompany fishermen &lsquo;if needed&rsquo;

If elected, Isko Moreno vows to be 'fearless’ in WPS issue, says will accompany fishermen ‘if needed’

2 hours ago
“For us, we will insist on the Hague ruling, and we will fish in our waters [and] that includes Panatag shoal....
Headlines
fbtw
Public warned anew: Power outage possible during summer, including election day

Public warned anew: Power outage possible during summer, including election day

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
Manila-based policy group Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) repeated its projections on Wednesday that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with