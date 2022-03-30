^

Unprompted Duterte comments on ‘estate tax’; No comment from Sara

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 1:35pm
Sara Duterte
Speaking in Bisaya, vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte addresses UniTeam supporters in Carmen, Davao del Sur on Wednesaday March 30, 2022.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

DAVAO DEL NORTE, Philippines — The cash-strapped government can find money in uncollected estate taxes, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

In his pre-recorded Talk to the People that aired Tuesday night, Duterte discussed why he did not stop e-sabong operations. He said the government needs money and this generates about P640 million a month.

He continued in Filipino: “Where can we find money that easily? In our taxation, so the government can only prod.”

The president did not identify anyone, but UniTeam presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is being hounded by the issue of billions in unpaid estate taxes of his family.

Legal experts said that from the P23 billion amount the Supreme Court ordered to be turned over in 1997 has since ballooned to some P203 billion, including surcharges and penalties.

“There is the BIR, we can ask them the BIR. Until now, what have you not collected estate tax?” he added in Filipino.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar, in separate briefing, however said the president was merely reminding the BIR to “act on its mandate” and go after those who do not pay for additional funds for the government.

Sara defers to father

While Duterte gave this remark on uncollected estate taxes without identifying Marcos, the presidential hopeful is still waiting for the much-hoped for endorsement from the president.

Marcos and his running-mate Sara Duterte-Carpio, the presidential daughter, are barnstorming the Davao region to woo voters here.

In an ambush interview here in Carmen, Davao del Norte, UniTeam vice presidential bet Sara Duterte deferred to her father when asked for comment.

“I think to clarify that statement, you should ask the President,” she told reporters after the UniTeam’s grand rally.

“I cannot pretend to know what the president is thinking at any given time,” she added.

Sara and Marcos’ 2022 bids have already bagged endorsement from the ruling PDP-Laban party, where President Duterte sits as chairperson.

But the chief executive has yet to name whose presidential candidate he is backing.

The STAR reported on Wednesday that Andanar has confirmed that Duterte will be in PDP-Laban rally in Cebu on Thursday, but he is uncertain whether an endorsement for a presidential candidate may be forthcoming. — with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero

