Sara rejects ‘ROSA,’ says Marcos is her only president

QUEZON, Philippines — For UniTeam vice presidential bet Sara Duterte, her only president is Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., as campaigns to pair her with a different running-mate starts.

In a statement on Wednesday, Duterte, the Davao City mayor, said she wishes to see her with a different running-mate “as a sign of confidence in me as a leader, and for that I am truly, deeply touched and honored.”

But the UniTeam bet stressed she is “a person, a woman, a leader who values commitment and word of honor.”

“I am running for the position of vice president and my president is Bongbong Marcos,” she added.

Marcos, Duterte and their UniTeam slate wooed voters in the provinces of Cavite and Quezon on Tuesday and Wednesday. In both days, they attracted tens of thousands of supporters in grand rallies that culminated each day of sorties.

Earlier this week, a group led by Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay) launched “ROSA 2022” to support the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and Duterte, saying their tandem is “good for the economy, good for the provinces, and good for Mindanao."

Duterte, who has had long fielded calls to succeed her father as president, stressed that she chose to run as vice president.

“I intend to honor the commitment of my party, the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats and Hugpong ng Pagbabago—that is to support Bongbong Marcos as President,” she added.

Robredo’s team, through her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez, meanwhile said they are grateful for the support but the vice president has always been firm on Sen. Kiko Pangilinan as her vice president.

“But regardless of who gets elected, she will be willing to work with the person who the people choose as vice president," Gutierrez added.

UniTeam bets Marcos and Duterte retained their top spot on voter preference in the latest Pulse Asia survey.