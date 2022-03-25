^

Headlines

Sara rejects ‘ROSA,’ says Marcos is her only president

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 9:26am
Sara rejects âROSA,â says Marcos is her only president
Vice Presidential Candidate Sara Duterte speaks infront of UniTeam supporters in Tiaong Convention Center, March 23
EC Toledo / Philstar.com

QUEZON, Philippines — For UniTeam vice presidential bet Sara Duterte, her only president is Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., as campaigns to pair her with a different running-mate starts.

In a statement on Wednesday, Duterte, the Davao City mayor, said she wishes to see her with a different running-mate “as a sign of confidence in me as a leader, and for that I am truly, deeply touched and honored.”

But the UniTeam bet stressed she is “a person, a woman, a leader who values commitment and word of honor.”

“I am running for the position of vice president and my president is Bongbong Marcos,” she added.

Marcos, Duterte and their UniTeam slate wooed voters in the provinces of Cavite and Quezon on Tuesday and Wednesday. In both days, they attracted tens of thousands of supporters in grand rallies that culminated each day of sorties.

Earlier this week, a group led by Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay) launched “ROSA 2022” to support the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and Duterte, saying their tandem is “good for the economy, good for the provinces, and good for Mindanao."

Duterte, who has had long fielded calls to succeed her father as president, stressed that she chose to run as vice president.

“I intend to honor the commitment of my party, the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats and Hugpong ng Pagbabago—that is to support Bongbong Marcos as President,” she added.

Robredo’s team, through her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez, meanwhile said they are grateful for the support but the vice president has always been firm on Sen. Kiko Pangilinan as her vice president.

“But regardless of who gets elected, she will be willing to work with the person who the people choose as vice president," Gutierrez added.

UniTeam bets Marcos and Duterte retained their top spot on voter preference in the latest Pulse Asia survey.

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

LENI ROBREDO

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DepEd to take over Safety Seal issuance for schools

DepEd to take over Safety Seal issuance for schools

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Department of Education will be the issuing authority for the Safety Seal for all schools that will follow its guidelines...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to deploy 500 hotel workers to Israel right before Holy Week

Philippines to deploy 500 hotel workers to Israel right before Holy Week

16 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is working with the Israel Hotel Association to expedite the deployment of Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
NTF-ELCAC's Lorraine Badoy sued at Ombudsman over red-tagging spree

NTF-ELCAC's Lorraine Badoy sued at Ombudsman over red-tagging spree

By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
"By utilizing the infrastructure of state media for purposes of influencing the minds of voters vis-a-vis the May 9, 2022...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte signs EO adopting 10-point agenda to boost economic recovery from COVID-19

Duterte signs EO adopting 10-point agenda to boost economic recovery from COVID-19

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The Duterte administration has adopted a ten-point policy agenda designed to fast-track and to sustain economic recovery from...
Headlines
fbtw
Public urged to report vote buying incidents to Comelec

Public urged to report vote buying incidents to Comelec

18 hours ago
“Please file the necessary complaints so that at least we can study the evidence presented. We can require the respondent...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Seasonal workers are regular employees, Ka Leody reminds Marcos

Seasonal workers are regular employees, Ka Leody reminds Marcos

16 hours ago
De Guzman said Marcos' comment about regular and seasonal employees shows he is unfamiliar with workers' issues.
Headlines
fbtw
'Red-tagging' better defined through law, Lacson and Sotto say

'Red-tagging' better defined through law, Lacson and Sotto say

By Angelica Y. Yang | 16 hours ago
Lacson and Sotto said that they have been criticized for alleged red-tagging and that a law that defines the practice would...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec grants OVP request to allow pandemic response projects during campaign

Comelec grants OVP request to allow pandemic response projects during campaign

18 hours ago
"We thank the Comelec en banc for their action on the OVP's request. This will ensure that Angat Buhay projects which have...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson wants single financing hub for MSMEs

Lacson wants single financing hub for MSMEs

By Angelica Y. Yang | 19 hours ago
MSMEs, which comprise 99.5% of enterprises in the country and account for 63.2% of the work force, were hard-hit by the impacts...
Headlines
fbtw
US-Philippines Balikatan exercises this year to be 'largest-ever'

US-Philippines Balikatan exercises this year to be 'largest-ever'

20 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States will kick off the largest-ever joint military drills in the archipelago nation next...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with