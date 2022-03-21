^

Headlines

CIDG files raps vs suspects linked to missing sabungeros

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 5:55pm
CIDG files raps vs suspects linked to missing sabungeros
E-sabong involves remote betting on cockfights.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police-Crime Investigation and Detection Group said Monday that they filed criminal charges before the justice department against eight suspects and several individuals linked to the disappearances of cockfighting enthusiasts who are now at the center of Senate probes. 

In a statement, PNP said its crime investigation unit filed kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges against "eight identified persons and several John Does" on March 18.

The CIDG was able to identify the suspects, citing the statements of witnesses who reportedly saw them load some missing sabungeros into a van parked in the Manila Arena on Jan 13. 

“This is just one of the concrete steps that the CIDG, being tasked to dig deeper on this web of cases, is taking to get into the bottom of this. While there is a spark of national interest about these cases, the PNP is taking evidence-based approach to slowly uncover the truth behind the disappearances,” Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said.

"We assure the worried families that the PNP is taking all efforts and initiatives to resolve the cases," he added.

This comes after the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs held hearings on the missing sabungeros linked to e-sabong operations.

Earlier, lawmakers urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor)- the regulator of e-sabong- to suspend the licenses of seven e-sabong firms while the probes are ongoing. 

Malacañang, however, allowed the e-sabong industry to continue, but ordered the PNP and National Bureau of Investigations to continue their investigations. 

E-sabong involves the remote wagering on live cockfights.

Police now dealing with eight cases

In a Senate hearing on Monday, Police B.Gen. Eliseo Cruz, CIDG director, said the unit is now dealing with eight cases of disappearances of missing sabungeros, up from the previously reported six cases. 

The number of sabong aficionadoes deemed missing also increased to 34 from 31. 

"There are now eight cases being handled by the CIDG (Crime Investigation and Detection Group) involving 34 reported missing persons engaged in e-sabong within the period of April 18, 2021 to Jan 13, 2022," Eliseo said.

The series of disappearances of sabungeros in Manila, Bulacan, Laguna and Batangas prompted the CIDG to establish a special investigation task group earlier this year to investigate the issue and convict the perpetuators.

The government earns billions in revenues from the e-sabong industry, which is why Duterte earlier said he was not keen on suspending its operations. 

In his recorded "Talk to the People" last week, Duterte said he did not immediately push for the halting of e-sabong because of the income the government gets from allowing these games.

Speaking in the same event, Pagcor Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Andrea Domingo said collections from continued e-sabong operations can hit P7.2 billion to P8 billion this year. 
 

CIDG

E-SABONG

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

POLICE

SABONG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo draws her biggest crowd, but says more 'Kakampinks' needed for poll win

Robredo draws her biggest crowd, but says more 'Kakampinks' needed for poll win

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo acknowledged that while the thick crowd is a boost for her candidacy, more must join the ranks...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy relieves officer over alleged online threat vs Kabataan party-list nominee

Navy relieves officer over alleged online threat vs Kabataan party-list nominee

1 day ago
"As an organization that seeks to protect the Filipino people, the Philippine Navy does not condone or tolerate irresponsible...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Saturday defended his newest political ally, controversial political...
Headlines
fbtw
'Not soliciting': Gutoc takes Moreno's lead, says would be 'grateful' for Duterte endorsement

'Not soliciting': Gutoc takes Moreno's lead, says would be 'grateful' for Duterte endorsement

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"I was known as a critic, but President Rodrigo Duterte is a voter, which, he's a voter, right? And me as a human being, as...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE inks deal on more work opportunities in Canada's Yukon

DOLE inks deal on more work opportunities in Canada's Yukon

1 day ago
The Department of Labor and Employment signed an agreement with the government of Yukon in Canada, allowing the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
CIDG files raps vs suspects linked to missing sabungeros

CIDG files raps vs suspects linked to missing sabungeros

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
This comes after the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs held hearings on the missing sabungeros linked to...
Headlines
fbtw
With no law requiring attendance, Comelec to meet on getting bets to go to debates

With no law requiring attendance, Comelec to meet on getting bets to go to debates

3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will look into implementing additional sanctions for candidates who continue to snub electoral...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Read Martial Law newspapers to learn more about my father's rule
play

Marcos: Read Martial Law newspapers to learn more about my father's rule

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Those who wish to learn more about his father’s Martial Law rule should turn to "newspapers then and what was reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Ka Leody pushes better funding for science and tech, more perks for students and workers

Ka Leody pushes better funding for science and tech, more perks for students and workers

7 hours ago
The Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet said in a forum hosted by the Student for the Exploration and Development of Space...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno vows STEM, agriculture investment to make Filipinos competitive

Moreno vows STEM, agriculture investment to make Filipinos competitive

7 hours ago
Moreno maintained that reinforcing agriculture courses will ensure that college students taking the course will be better...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with