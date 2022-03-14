^

Headlines

‘Campaign posters of 6 presidential bets contain toxic substance’

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
March 14, 2022 | 12:00am
â€˜Campaign posters of 6 presidential bets contain toxic substanceâ€™
Pedestrians walk past a fence full of posters of politicians along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue in Quezon City on the start of the campaign period for national positions, February 8, 2022. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminds aspiring candidates to take down previously posted materials that are in violation of Comelec rules to avoid sanctions.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The EcoWaste Coalition has called on the government to issue stricter guidelines against the use of cadmium in plastic products after the environmental watchdog detected high levels of the toxic substance in campaign posters of six presidential candidates for the May 9 elections.

Based on the laboratory tests it commissioned, EcoWaste said the multicolored coatings of the campaign posters of the presidential bets contained cadmium ranging from 607 to 775 parts per million. The white plastic sheet had cadmium between 384 to 546 ppm.

The group said these levels detected by SGS, a leading global testing company, were way above the 100 ppm limit for cadmium in plastics under European Union laws and World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

Cadmium belongs to the WHO’s 10 “chemicals of major public health concern.”

Earlier, the WHO warned that cadmium, a known human carcinogen, exerts toxic effects on the kidneys as well as the skeletal and respiratory systems even at a very low level of exposure.

The campaign posters bear the names and faces of six presidential candidates: Vice President Leni Robredo, Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and labor leader Leodegario de Guzman.

EcoWaste said the posters, which are made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic, were obtained from individuals supporting the candidates.

The group said it failed to collect posters from the other four presidential contenders: former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales, Faisal Mangondato and physician Jose Montemayor Jr.

While the Commission on Elections encourages candidates to avoid campaign materials laden with hazardous substances, there is no national policy regulating cadmium in plastics such as PVC-based tarpaulins, EcoWaste said.

“Political parties and candidates will need a clearer guidance from the authorities on which campaign materials are free of hazardous substance. We hope that the Comelec will be supported by government agencies so it can require, not only encourage, the use of zero waste and toxics-free campaign posters in future elections,” Jove Benosa, EcoWaste Zero Waste campaigner, said.

EcoWaste said there is an urgent need for the government to phase out cadmium “use in plastics as colorant or stabilizer.”

CAMPAIGN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte says government wary of poll disruptions by 'yellows' and 'communists'

Duterte says government wary of poll disruptions by 'yellows' and 'communists'

9 hours ago
"That’s what the government is concerned about. They are watching for that kind of situation," Duterte said in the interview...
Headlines
fbtw
Contraceptive use up but responsibility for family planning still mostly on women

Contraceptive use up but responsibility for family planning still mostly on women

By Geela Garcia | 11 hours ago
"I took the initiative to get an implant because my husband doesn't like using condoms," said Paunil. 
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo rating down, Sotto up &ndash; SWS

Robredo rating down, Sotto up – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The number of Filipinos satisfied with the performance of Vice President Leni Robredo has significantly dropped, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos turning down vaccines as COVID-19 cases decline &mdash; DOH

Filipinos turning down vaccines as COVID-19 cases decline — DOH

12 hours ago
Cabotaje was careful to assure Filipinos that the government still has a substantial stockpile of vaccines even if some of...
Headlines
fbtw
Momentum building for Robredo&rsquo;s campaign

Momentum building for Robredo’s campaign

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
With less than two months before the elections, Vice President Leni Robredo is banking on the groundswell of volunteers and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Government to extend Bayanihan vax drive

Government to extend Bayanihan vax drive

By Mayen Jaymalin | 49 minutes ago
The government is eyeing to extend for another week the fourth round of “Bayanihan Bakunahan” in areas with low...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defends choice of new Comelec officials

Duterte defends choice of new Comelec officials

By Helen Flores | 49 minutes ago
President Duterte defended on Saturday the appointment of Saidamen Balt Pangarungan and George Garcia as chairman and commissioner...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte: Reds working with &lsquo;yellows&rsquo; to disrupt elections

Duterte: Reds working with ‘yellows’ to disrupt elections

By Artemio Dumlao | 49 minutes ago
President Duterte on Saturday warned that communist insurgents are conniving with a certain political organization to destabilize...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson eyes undercover agents to catch corrupt officials

Lacson eyes undercover agents to catch corrupt officials

By Paolo Romero | 49 minutes ago
Undercover operatives posing as applicants, or engaging in other transactions to entrap government officials involved in extortion,...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs urged: Let schools hold face-to-face classes

LGUs urged: Let schools hold face-to-face classes

By Paolo Romero | 49 minutes ago
With the continued decline in COVID-19 cases and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions nationwide, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with