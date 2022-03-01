

















































 
























Gov't to repatriate OFWs fired in Hong Kong due to COVID-19
 


Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 4:50pm





 
Gov't to repatriate OFWs fired in Hong Kong due to COVID-19
This file photo taken on Feb. 20, 2022 shows police officers (L) checking on whether foreign domestic helpers maintain social distancing on their Sunday rest day in Hong Kong’s Central district, amid the city's worst-ever coronavirus outbreak. Few have suffered more during Hong Kong's pandemic restrictions than the hundreds of thousands of women from the Philippines and Indonesia who work as domestic helpers, and as the city reels under its most severe coronavirus wave to date, many are now at breaking point.
AFP / Bertha Wang
 


MANILA, Philippines — The government is set to repatriate Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 surge in Hong Kong following reports that some migrant workers in the Chinese administrative region who caught the virus were turned away by their employers.


Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the repatriation efforts would be led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.


"Secretary Lorenzana is now closely coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs and our consulate for the deployment of government air assets, such as our C130s, and/or chartered commercial flights to be sent for those who want to be repatriated," Andanar said in a statement issued Tuesday.


Andanar said President Rodrigo Duterte was "personally saddened" upon learning about the "unfortunate" plight of some overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong, which is facing its worst ever COVID-19 outbreak.  


"Our government is promptly responding to the situation, primarily through our consulate in Hong Kong, and has been providing protection and assistance to our kababayans such as ensuring and securing isolation facilities for their fast recovery," he added.


Hong Kong authorities have admitted that the surge in COVID-19 infections driven primarily by the Omicron variant has overwhelmed the Chinese special administrative region's capacity to handle the virus.


Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada previously said the Hong Kong government has vowed to provide Filipinos who contracted COVID-19 medical assistance and access to isolation facilities. However, there have been reports that a number of domestic workers who tested positive for COVID-19 were forced to sleep on the streets after they were fired by their employers.


There are about 220,000 Filipino migrant workers in Hong Kong.


 










 









