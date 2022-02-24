Filipinos in Ukraine urged not to panic as Russia launches invasion

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday urged Filipinos in Ukraine not to panic and exercise caution following attacks from Russia.

The DFA advised Filipinos in Ukraine to maintain communication with the Philippine Embassy in Lviv or the Consulate General in Kyiv in case they need help.

"All our kababayans can just approach our Philippine Consulate in Kyiv... There's a team in Lviv also that is there if they need repatriation, they need to transfer to a safer place," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Arriola said in a press briefing.

DFA's top priority is repatriation

The DFA said the repatriation of Filipinos in Ukraine is its top priority as it coordinates with the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv, the Embassy Team in Lviv, the Embassy in Warsaw, and the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs.

So far, six Filipinos arrived from Ukraine last February 18. Another four, who arranged for voluntary repatriation, are expected to arrive in Manila on Friday.

"As Secretary Locsin said, our chief and singular concern is to take out of harm’s way our fellow Filipinos in Ukraine and bring them to the nearest places of safety by the fastest possible way," the DFA said.

Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarize and de-nazify" its neighbor.

Putin promised to bring "to court those who have committed many crimes, responsible for the bloodshed of civilians, including Russian citizens".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Putin had launched a "full-scale invasion," attacking peaceful Ukrainian cities.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," Kuleba said.