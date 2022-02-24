Filipinos in Ukraine urged not to panic as Russia launches invasion
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday urged Filipinos in Ukraine not to panic and exercise caution following attacks from Russia.
The DFA advised Filipinos in Ukraine to maintain communication with the Philippine Embassy in Lviv or the Consulate General in Kyiv in case they need help.
"All our kababayans can just approach our Philippine Consulate in Kyiv... There's a team in Lviv also that is there if they need repatriation, they need to transfer to a safer place," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Arriola said in a press briefing.
DFA's top priority is repatriation
The DFA said the repatriation of Filipinos in Ukraine is its top priority as it coordinates with the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv, the Embassy Team in Lviv, the Embassy in Warsaw, and the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs.
So far, six Filipinos arrived from Ukraine last February 18. Another four, who arranged for voluntary repatriation, are expected to arrive in Manila on Friday.
"As Secretary Locsin said, our chief and singular concern is to take out of harm’s way our fellow Filipinos in Ukraine and bring them to the nearest places of safety by the fastest possible way," the DFA said.
Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarize and de-nazify" its neighbor.
Putin promised to bring "to court those who have committed many crimes, responsible for the bloodshed of civilians, including Russian citizens".
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Putin had launched a "full-scale invasion," attacking peaceful Ukrainian cities.
"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," Kuleba said.
President Vladimir Putin says he hopes that Moscow and the West could find a solution to the raging security crisis over Ukraine, but also accused Washington of using Kyiv as a "tool" against Russia.
"I hope that in the end we will find a solution, although it will not be simple," Putin says, indicating he was ready for more talks with the West, which has accused Moscow of massing more than 100,000 troops on the border and plotting to invade Ukraine.
"It seems to me that the United States is not so much concerned about the security of Ukraine... but its main task is to contain Russia's development," Putin says. — AFP
Russia's defence ministry says it had neutralized Ukrainian military airbases and its air defense systems, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against his country's neighbour.
"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the defence ministry says in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv's air defence systems were "eliminated". — AFP
Germany says the EU, NATO and the G7 would work to hit Russia with severe sanctions after the Kremlin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine.
"We will launch the full package with the most massive sanctions against Russia and we will strengthen our security and our allies," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says.
"We have not chosen this situation," she adds, but "if we don't stand up to it now, we will pay an even higher price". -- AFP
Russia's ground forces on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service says, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive.
Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency says.
It says one of its servicemen died in a shelling attack along the Crimean border, the first officially confirmed military death of the Russian invasion. — AFP
The Ukrainian military claims on Thursday to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.
"According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the army general staff says. — AFP
US President Joe Biden says the "world will hold Russia accountable" over its attack on Ukraine that he warned will cause "catastrophic loss of life."
In a statement issued shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of military operations in Ukraine, Biden said he would address the US public on Thursday to outline the "consequences" for Russia, calling the attack "unprovoked and unjustified." — AFP
