Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 5:55pm





 
Booster shots aren't needed anymore? This view is 'misguided', says Palace
Indviduals get inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine in a health clinic in Bocobo, Ermita, Manila on Jan. 21, 2022 as part of the government program dubbed as "Resbakuna sa Botika".
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has described as "misguided" notions that booster shots are no longer necessary because of the declining COVID-19 case rates in the country.


Acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said only about 29% of the 33.5 million persons who are qualified to receive booster shots have availed of their third jab as of February 20.


"Perhaps most of them are thinking: 'Why do we need this?' The number of COVID-19 cases in the country is going down. There is very little risk of getting COVID today.' Not true," Nograles said at a press briefing last Tuesday.


"This view is misguided. We still need additional protection. It is better to be safe than sorry," he added.


Nograles said it is worrisome that 23 million people in the country have yet to be given their boosters.


The health department has recommended the getting of boosters at least three months after the second shot of a primary two-dose vaccine or at least two months after the primary single-dose jab is given. According to recent studies, the efficacy of primary doses wanes after six to eight months, hence the need for booster shots.


Nograles assured the public that the COVID-19 vaccines being administered are safe and effective.


"Ito ay ating panlaban, hindi kalaban. Pansagip ng buhay, pambangon ng kabuhayan (This is our weapon, not our enemy. It can save lives and restore livelihood)," he added.


As of February 21, about 62.65 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 9.78 million others have received their booster shots. 


