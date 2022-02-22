DDS for Bongbong

MANILA, Philippines — An ally and vocal supporter of President Duterte refuted yesterday the claim of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno that the so-called Diehard Duterte Supporters are rooting for his presidential bid, and no one else.

Rep. Marie Cardema of Duterte Youth party-list in the House of Representatives reminded the local chief executive that since 2016 – when Moreno ran for senator and lost under Senator Grace Poe – he was definitely not with the camp of the former Davao City mayor.

“I don’t know if Mayor Isko or his team remembers that, he was busy that time as a senatorial candidate of another presidentiable in 2016, and not with President Duterte,” she said.

“We have not seen Isko Moreno or his cohorts doing such things for President Duterte in the last five years. Furthermore, he tried attacking President Duterte upon filing his candidacy for president last October thinking it can boost his ratings,” she said.

“It is only now that he has been kind to us because he is trying to woo Duterte supporters,” Cardema opined. “Since 2016 until now, the super majority of Duterte supporters are also Marcos loyalists. The two (Duterte and Marcos) are intertwined together.”