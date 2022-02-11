

















































 
























DOLE urges employers to let workers accompany kids for COVID-19 vaccination
 


Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 9:00am





 
DOLE urges employers to let workers accompany kids for COVID-19 vaccination
A performer dressed as superhero character Ironman walks past children waiting for their turn to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11 at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila on February 7, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
AFP / Ted Aljibe
 


MANILA, Philippines — The labor department urged employers to give paid time off to workers accompanying their children during the third round of the government’s massive COVID-19 vaccination drive.


The Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday issued an advisory on the payment of wages for private sector employees who will accompany their children in the third “Bayanihan Bakunahan” push scheduled on February 10 and 11.



“Employers are highly encouraged to allow their employees to accompany their children for vaccination, without considering them as absent from their work, provided that they present proof of vaccination of their children,” DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello said in an advisory.


“The concerned employees may likewise be allowed to utilize their available leave credits to cover their absence during the [National Vaccination Days], subject to company policy or collective bargaining agreement granting the same,” he added.


National Task Force adviser Ted Herbosa said the government is targeting to administer five million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the two-day immunization activity.


Since March last year, over 59.8 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Meanwhile, eight million individuals have gotten booster doses.


The Philippines on Monday began vaccinating children aged five to 11 years old against COVID-19 as the country reopens schools. The program will be expanded to other regions starting next week. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









