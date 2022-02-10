Philippines holds 3rd national COVID-19 vaccination push

A medical worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila on February 7, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday began the third round of the government’s massive COVID-19 immunization drive to further expand vaccine coverage.

Authorities are targeting to administer five million COVID-19 doses in the third “Bayanihan Bakunahan” push scheduled on Thursday and Friday, National Task Force adviser Ted Herbosa told state-run People’s Television network.

The government set up 12,000 vaccination sites for the inoculation drive.

“It is very important that we reach our goal of fully vaccinating 70 million Filipinos by March 31,” Herbosa said in Filipino.

Since March last year, over 59.8 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Meanwhile, eight million individuals have gotten booster doses.

According to the NTF adviser, walk-ins are allowed during the two-day campaign.

He added that local government units can extend the immunization activity as long as there are available shots.

The Philippines on Monday began vaccinating children aged five to 11 years old against COVID-19. The program is expected to be expanded to other regions by next week.

The country has reported 3.6 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 54,000 deaths.