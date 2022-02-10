Deployment of election equipment starts

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has started dispatch of equipment, peripherals, forms and supplies related to the 2022 national polls in May.

"Election items that are ongoing deployment from the Comelec warehouse in Sta. Rosa Laguna to local hubs nationwide include the vote counting machine external batteries, until 31 March, and ballot boxes, until 10 April," the commission said Thursday.

Non-accountable forms and supplies are set to be dispatched on February 16 from the Comelec warehouse in Quezon City to provincial and city treasurers in priority areas, it added a statement.

VCMs, consolidation and canvassing system (CCS) machines and transmission equipment meanwhile will be deployed from April 2 to 19.

The Comelec also said that official ballots and indelible ink from the National Printing Office will be sent to the city and municipal treasurers from April 20 to May 5.

News5 reported that as of February 8, 17,502,631 ballots have been printed as of February 8.

"Notice has been given to all political parties, political candidates, party-list groups and accredited citizens’ arms of the Commission through the modes mandated by law," it added.

The official campaign season for candidates in national posts started on February 8, with presidential and vice presidential bets launching their proclamation rallies across the country.

Comelec representatives also started to remove campaign materials posted in public places outside common poster areas on Tuesday. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5/Greg Gregorio