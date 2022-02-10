

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Deployment of election equipment starts
 


Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 12:19pm





 
Deployment of election equipment starts
File photo shows Filipino voters participating in an election. 
Philstar.com / File photo
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has started dispatch of equipment, peripherals, forms and supplies related to the 2022 national polls in May.


"Election items that are ongoing deployment from the Comelec warehouse in Sta. Rosa Laguna to local hubs nationwide include the vote counting machine external batteries, until 31 March, and ballot boxes, until 10 April," the commission said Thursday.



Non-accountable forms and supplies are set to be dispatched on February 16 from the Comelec warehouse in Quezon City to provincial and city treasurers in priority areas, it added a statement.


VCMs, consolidation and canvassing system (CCS) machines and transmission equipment meanwhile will be deployed from April 2 to 19.


The Comelec also said that official ballots and indelible ink from the National Printing Office will be sent to the city and municipal treasurers from April 20 to May 5.


News5 reported that as of February 8, 17,502,631 ballots have been printed as of February 8.


"Notice has been given to all political parties, political candidates, party-list groups and accredited citizens’ arms of the Commission through the modes mandated by law," it added.


The official campaign season for candidates in national posts started on February 8, with presidential and vice presidential bets launching their proclamation rallies across the country.


Comelec representatives also started to remove campaign materials posted in public places outside common poster areas on Tuesday. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5/Greg Gregorio


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
COMELEC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail



By PhilstarLIVE |
2 days ago 


The campaign season will officially start on February 8 and will end on May 7.








Headlines
fbtw













US: Evidence proves Quiboloy&rsquo;s offenses







US: Evidence proves Quiboloy’s offenses



By Pia Lee-Brago |
13 hours ago 


The United States Department of Justice pursued prosecution of the case against Apollo Quiboloy as evidence and facts supported...








Headlines
fbtw













Escudero shares stage with Robredo in Sorsogon, but silent on endorsement







Escudero shares stage with Robredo in Sorsogon, but silent on endorsement



By Xave Gregorio |
19 hours ago 


Escudero, who is running for senator under the Nationalist People’s Coalition, wore white as he sat next to Robredo...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno, Pacquiao eyeing Marcos&rsquo; turf &ndash; analyst







Isko Moreno, Pacquiao eyeing Marcos’ turf – analyst



By Janvic Mateo |
13 hours ago 

 
The presidential campaigns of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Sen. Manny Pacquiao appeared to have shifted their focus to trying...








Headlines
fbtw













NBI confirms surrender of TikToker in supposed 'kill' plot vs Marcos







NBI confirms surrender of TikToker in supposed 'kill' plot vs Marcos



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


The TikTok user supposedly part of an assassination plot against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Moreno says open to adopting senatorial bets who publicly back him and Ong







Moreno says open to adopting senatorial bets who publicly back him and Ong



By Franco Luna |
30 minutes ago 


"We won't turn away anyone who's willing to help us. We agreed on that. We just have one rule: the senator joining us has...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao pitches jobs, justice as he banks on voters from Visayas and Mindanao







Pacquiao pitches jobs, justice as he banks on voters from Visayas and Mindanao



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 hour ago 


Sen. Manny Pacquiao is banking on the support of voters in the Visayas and Mindanao.








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson-Sotto drops Gatchalian from slate after attending rival proclamation rally







Lacson-Sotto drops Gatchalian from slate after attending rival proclamation rally



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 hour ago 


Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III...








Headlines
fbtw













Coast Guard protection, new tech needed to boost tuna industry &mdash; Pacquiao







Coast Guard protection, new tech needed to boost tuna industry — Pacquiao



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
4 hours ago 


How does Manny Pacquiao plan to strengthen the tuna industry in his hometown and fisheries in the entire country?








Headlines
fbtw













UST to house transparency server for May polls







UST to house transparency server for May polls



By Robertzon Ramirez |
13 hours ago 


The transparency server that will be used in the May 9 national and local elections will be transferred to the Quad Arena...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with