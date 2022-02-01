

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
OCTA: New COVID-19 cases trending downward in NCR, Calabarzon
 


Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 11:50am





 
OCTA: New COVID-19 cases trending downward in NCR, Calabarzon
Commuters wait for public utility buses along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as the full implementation of the "no vaccine, no ride" policy begins on Monday, Jan. 17, 2021.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon and Rizal are all now at moderate risk with COVID-19 cases still trending downward, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said Tuesday. 


In a tweet, OCTA Research fellow Guido David, citing data obtained from the Department of Health, said that Metro Manila's average daily attack rate of 19.58 and positivity rate of 17% were still good for high risk classification. 


However, he said, the capital region had also registered a -62% growth rate in cases as of January 31, while the healthcare utilization rate remained at just 38%. 


"The goal in the NCR is for the positivity rate to decrease to less than 10% within two weeks," he said, adding that cases have already peaked in most parts of the country. 




"There are only a few areas where the surge is accelerating...[Omicron] has already caused transmission in many places. I don't think it's no longer a major concern since we've attained some level of population immunity against Omicron."


The pandemic think tank also said that the reproduction number in Metro Manila, which refers to how many individuals one positive case can infect, stands at 0.45.


This comes after small surges in the National Capital Region over the past week. 


Of the 14,546 cases recorded around the country on Monday, 4,040 came from Metro Manila. Manila City and Quezon City again topped the list with 861 and 838 news cases, respectively. 


According to David, provinces still seeing a significant growth rate in new cases include:


    

  • Bukidnon
    • 

  • Camiguin
    • 

  • Cotabato
    • 

  • Davao de Oro
    • 

  • Davao del Norte
    • 

  • Davao Occidental
    • 

  • Davao Oriental
    • 

  • Maguindanao
    • 

  • Negros Oriental
    • 

  • Sarangani
    • 

  • South Cotabato
    • 

  • Sultan Kudarat
    • 



 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Lacson to voters: Don&rsquo;t be partners of thieves







Lacson to voters: Don’t be partners of thieves



By Paolo Romero |
13 hours ago 


Even for just one day on election day voters should not allow themselves to become “partners of thieves” in casting...








Headlines
fbtw













NEDA studies scrapping of COVID-19 alert level system







NEDA studies scrapping of COVID-19 alert level system



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
13 hours ago 


The National Economic and Development Authority will look into recommendations to get rid of the alert level system in the...








Headlines
fbtw













In voting to DQ, Guanzon says Marcos' acts 'a serious defect in one&rsquo;s moral fiber'







In voting to DQ, Guanzon says Marcos' acts 'a serious defect in one’s moral fiber'



By Kristine Joy Patag |
20 hours ago 


Amid rising tensions between poll commissioners on the resolution of the disqualification cases against presidential aspirant...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH issues guidelines on antigen test kits







DOH issues guidelines on antigen test kits



By Sheila Crisostomo |
13 hours ago 


The Department of Health has recommended that self-administered antigen tests be used only for symptomatic individuals within...








Headlines
fbtw

 











Require public officials to disclose SALN &ndash; Robredo







Require public officials to disclose SALN – Robredo



By Helen Flores |
13 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo is in favor of requiring public officials to disclose their statement of...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Duterte calls for 'bayanihan, malasakit' as country celebrates Lunar New Year







Duterte calls for 'bayanihan, malasakit' as country celebrates Lunar New Year



1 hour ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has called on Filipinos to continue with the “bayanihan” spirit and compassion in celebrating...








Headlines
fbtw













Senate clears bill declaring National Press Freedom Day every August 30







Senate clears bill declaring National Press Freedom Day every August 30



2 hours ago 


The Senate wants the state to recognize August 30 of every year as National Press Freedom Day in honor of Filipino journalist...








Headlines
fbtw













Senate approves on third reading bill granting allowances, benefits to COVID-19 health workers







Senate approves on third reading bill granting allowances, benefits to COVID-19 health workers



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


The Senate passed on the third and final reading a bill that provides allowances and other benefits to health workers on the...








Headlines
fbtw













US warns against travel to Philippines, citing 'very high level' of COVID-19







US warns against travel to Philippines, citing 'very high level' of COVID-19



3 hours ago 


The United States Centers for Disease and Control Prevention discouraged travel to the Philippines due to the “very...








Headlines
fbtw













Ordinances restricting the unvaccinated relaxed with shift to Alert Level 2



 



Ordinances restricting the unvaccinated relaxed with shift to Alert Level 2



3 hours ago 


Gatherings "for no specific purpose" are prohibited, while gatherings in residences among persons not belonging to the same...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended













 
 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with