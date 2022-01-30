

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DOTr to lift 'no vaccination, no ride' policy under Alert Level 2
 


Franco Luna - Philstar.com
January 30, 2022 | 4:20pm





 
DOTr to lift 'no vaccination, no ride' policy under Alert Level 2
Members of the InterAgency Council for Traffic check vaccination cards of commuters at the EDSA Carousel Busway Monumento Station in Quezon City as they continue to strictly implement the "no vaccination, no ride" policy of the Department of Transportation on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — With Metro Manila reverting back to Alert Level 2 starting February 1, the Department of Transportation said it would also be lifting its controversial and highly-contested "no vaccination, no ride" policy in public transportation starting that same day. 


"Once we de-escalate to Alert Level 2, the no vaxx, no ride policy shall automatically be lifted," Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran said in a Viber message to reporters on Sunday afternoon. 



To recall, the DOTr announced the policy in early January "to prevent a repeat of the public transport shut down [and] safeguard those that are most at risk." 


Groups were quick to question the wisdom, legal basis, and constitutionality of the approach, pointing out that only 67.8 percent of Metro Manila residents are fully vaccinated, while 88% or almost nine out of ten households in Metro Manila do not own private vehicles and have to rely on public transportation. 


The National Capital Region Police Office eventually acknowledged the difficulty in vetting passengers' vaccination cards one by one and proposed a "uniform medical certificate" instead of vaccination cards issued by local government units. 


READ: NCRPO admits challenges in vetting vax cards amid 'no vax, no ride' enforcement


In response to critics, the department repeatedly pointed out that road users had "other means of transportation" and were only prohibited on public transportation. 


This comes just days after the DOTr announced that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated workers in establishments allowed in Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 may only use public transportation for 30 days from January 26.


"The No Vaxx, No Ride Policy is not perpetual or permanent. This will only be implemented while Metro Manila is at Alert Level 3 or higher," Libiran asserted.


"This means that if the Covid-19 Alert Level System in Metro Manila is below Alert Level 2, the No Vaxx, No Ride Policy on public transportation will be automatically lifted or suspended."


READ: DOTr urged to let partially-vaccinated commute amid 'no vax, no ride' policy


 










 









DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 30, 2022 - 11:51am 




President Rodrigo Duterte signs Executive Order No. 151 adopting the alert level system for nationwide rollout.


Under the order, the alert level system will be implemented in four phases.


    

  • Phase 1: NCR, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Davao region
    • 

  • Phase 2: Ilocos, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao
    • 

  • Phase 3: Cagayan, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula
    • 

  • Phase 4: CAR, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, BARMM
    • 



— Main photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe







January 30, 2022 - 11:51am 


Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, Batanes, Biliran, Southern Leyte and Basilan will be placed under Alert Level 2 from February 1 to 15, the government's pandemic task force says.







January 10, 2022 - 3:29pm 


For Metro Manila mayors, escalating COVID-19 restrictions to Alert Level 4 is not necessary as of the moment despite the record-breaking climb in COVID-19 infections, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Benjamin Abalos Jr. says.


The Philippines breached its highest single-day count of virus detections for the second straight day yesterday as the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is believed to be making the rounds.







January 8, 2022 - 4:30pm 


The Department of Health registers its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.


An additional 26,458 new COVID-19 infections were logged Saturday, surpassing the previous peak during the Delta-driven surge of 26,303 cases in September last year.







January 3, 2022 - 1:54pm 


Following a rise in COVID-19 cases over the holidays, the Philippines is once again classified as high risk for COVID-19.


The Department of Health reports that the country and the National Capital Region are at high risk classification with two-week growth rates greater than 200% and average daily attack rate greater than 1 per 100,000 population.


Five other regions — 4A, 3, 9, 11 and 10 — show positive TWGRs and are at low to moderate risk case classification.







January 2, 2022 - 4:32pm 


The DOH reports 4,600 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the Philippines' tally to 2,851,931.


The latest tally of new cases is the highest since October 24.


The number of active cases is at 21,418, the highest since November 20.


 






 









Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ping: All bets have common enemies







Ping: All bets have common enemies



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
17 hours ago 


Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said he does not consider other presidential candidates...








Headlines
fbtw













Oil prices go up Tuesday







Oil prices go up Tuesday



By Danessa Rivera |
17 hours ago 


Oil prices will be raised for the fifth straight week on Tuesday.








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines sets new COVID-19 rules for arriving travelers







Philippines sets new COVID-19 rules for arriving travelers



2 days ago 


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Philippines suspended the current “green-yellow-red list” system, which...








Headlines
fbtw













Goverment urged: Stop price hike of basic goods







Goverment urged: Stop price hike of basic goods



By Jose Rodel Clapano |
17 hours ago 


Former senator Jinggoy Estrada has urged the government to do everything possible to stop the price hike of basic commodities...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon&rsquo;s actions on Marcos case







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon’s actions on Marcos case



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino wants Comelec chief Sheriff Abas to take a look at Comelec Commissioner Guanzon’s...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









NBI validating alleged Tiktok threat to assassinate presidential candidate Marcos Jr.







NBI validating alleged Tiktok threat to assassinate presidential candidate Marcos Jr.



3 hours ago 


"We have not received any similar information regarding personal threats to other aspirants for [a] top national elective...








Headlines
fbtw













NCR, 7 other areas under Alert Level 2 starting February, Palace says







NCR, 7 other areas under Alert Level 2 starting February, Palace says



5 hours ago 


This comes despite the positivity rates in those areas still being at least 20%, which means that one in every five tests...








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA: Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal now at moderate risk







OCTA: Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal now at moderate risk



8 hours ago 


"Note that positivity rates are still very high at over 20%. Batangas, Laguna, [and] Quezon still at high risk. We need to...








Headlines
fbtw













Metro Manila better prepared for dry season







Metro Manila better prepared for dry season



By Catherine Talavera |
17 hours ago 


As the water level at Angat Dam continues to drop, the National Water Resources Board said Metro Manila and nearby areas are...








Headlines
fbtw













Leonen to Bar examinees: Chill, don&rsquo;t panic







Leonen to Bar examinees: Chill, don’t panic



By Robertzon Ramirez |
17 hours ago 


Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen yesterday urged Bar examinees to “just chill” and “do not...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with