DOTr to lift 'no vaccination, no ride' policy under Alert Level 2
MANILA, Philippines — With Metro Manila reverting back to Alert Level 2 starting February 1, the Department of Transportation said it would also be lifting its controversial and highly-contested "no vaccination, no ride" policy in public transportation starting that same day.
"Once we de-escalate to Alert Level 2, the no vaxx, no ride policy shall automatically be lifted," Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran said in a Viber message to reporters on Sunday afternoon.
To recall, the DOTr announced the policy in early January "to prevent a repeat of the public transport shut down [and] safeguard those that are most at risk."
Groups were quick to question the wisdom, legal basis, and constitutionality of the approach, pointing out that only 67.8 percent of Metro Manila residents are fully vaccinated, while 88% or almost nine out of ten households in Metro Manila do not own private vehicles and have to rely on public transportation.
The National Capital Region Police Office eventually acknowledged the difficulty in vetting passengers' vaccination cards one by one and proposed a "uniform medical certificate" instead of vaccination cards issued by local government units.
READ: NCRPO admits challenges in vetting vax cards amid 'no vax, no ride' enforcement
In response to critics, the department repeatedly pointed out that road users had "other means of transportation" and were only prohibited on public transportation.
This comes just days after the DOTr announced that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated workers in establishments allowed in Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 may only use public transportation for 30 days from January 26.
"The No Vaxx, No Ride Policy is not perpetual or permanent. This will only be implemented while Metro Manila is at Alert Level 3 or higher," Libiran asserted.
"This means that if the Covid-19 Alert Level System in Metro Manila is below Alert Level 2, the No Vaxx, No Ride Policy on public transportation will be automatically lifted or suspended."
READ: DOTr urged to let partially-vaccinated commute amid 'no vax, no ride' policy
President Rodrigo Duterte signs Executive Order No. 151 adopting the alert level system for nationwide rollout.
Under the order, the alert level system will be implemented in four phases.
- Phase 1: NCR, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Davao region
- Phase 2: Ilocos, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao
- Phase 3: Cagayan, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula
- Phase 4: CAR, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, BARMM
— Main photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe
