MRT-3 admin begins random COVID-19 testing on commuters who consent

MRT commuters line up to show their vaccination card at MRT-3 North Ave. station on Aug. 3, 2021. Vaccinated train commuters may now avail themselves of free rides in the Light Rail Transit 2, Manila Metro Rail Transit 3 and Philippine National Railways starting August 3 until the end of lockdown in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 started conducting Tuesday the random COVID-19 antigen testing of volunteering passengers amid the spike of infections in and around Metro Manila.

Speaking at the Laging Handa briefing Tuesday morning, MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael Capati said that 48 antigen tests were conducted on passengers who agreed to be tested.

Under Alert Level 3, passenger transportation operations in Metro Manila's rail lines continue with 70% capacity limit in train cars.

Of the commuters who consented to getting tested, six came out positive, while the remaining 42 were negative for coronavirus transmission.

"The random antigen testing of consenting and volunteering passengers is intended to guide us in the adoption of any further needed measures," Transportation Undersecretary Timothy Batan said earlier.

"Passengers who volunteer to be tested will be permitted to proceed with their trip after testing, and will be informed of their test results by text message," he added.

This comes as the train line's employees continue to report a spike in cases. As of Capati's latest update, 147 of the MRT-3's workers have already tested positive for COVID-19.

Capati assured the public that the MRT operations would not be affected by the infections, adding that the positive cases have since been instructed to undergo home quarantine.

Amid the coronavirus surge in Metro Manila, Capati said the MRT-3 management had observed a significant drop in ridership to around 140,000 passengers per day from previously over 200,000 passengers daily.

Capati said this was due to the isolation of positive COVID-19 patients and some opting not to go out for nonessential trips.