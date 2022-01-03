

















































 
























Headlines
 
Marcos, Pacquiao suspend political gatherings as COVID-19 cases spike
 


Philstar.com
January 3, 2022 | 4:45pm





 
Marcos, Pacquiao suspend political gatherings as COVID-19 cases spike
People with luggage start arriving at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City before dawn on Dec. 23, 2021 to catch their buses as they head to their respective provinces early to avoid the influx of passengers for the Christmas weekend. 
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirants said they will postpone holding physical gatherings amid the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the country and the risk of Omicron variant of the coronavirus.


Partido Federal ng Pilipinas bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Sen. Manny Pacquiao said in separate statements they are suspending political gatherings amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.



Marcos’ spokesperson Vice Rodriguez said all activities of UniTeam, the former senator's tandem with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, are deferred starting Monday until January 15.


He said public appearances, sorties and assemblies of the Marcos and Duterte-Carpio will also be postponed.


"However, campaign preparations and other administrative functions of the UniTeam will proceed non-stop through work-from-home arrangement and virtual meetings of the concerned staffers and campaign personnel," Rodriguez added.


Marcos has also ordered the closure of their campaign headquarters after more than 20 of the staff tested positive on antigen tests conducted on Monday.


The temporary closure of the headquarters will also pave the way for complete disinfection of the facility, Rodriguez added.


They also urged supporters to "exercise self-restraint and avoid holding unilateral campaign/political activities that might result in the further surge of COVID-19 cases in their areas."


Pacquiao, in a statement reported by CNN Philippines, for his part stressed the need for cooperation to lower the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country.


"We need to allow the government to take all the appropriate steps to address the rising number of COVID cases," he said.


"For this, I have advised my team to temporarily suspend all political gatherings and focus more on organizing zoom meetings until this surge is managed by our health authorities," Pacquiao added.


Pacquiao however said their relief operations for communities affected by Typhoon Odette will continue.


Metro Manila reverted to stricter restrictions under Alert Level 3 from January 3 to 15 following a sharp increase in new infections detected in the past week.


Health authorities on Monday logged 4,084 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national viral caseload to 2,855,819. Of these, 24,992 are tagged as active cases.  — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









