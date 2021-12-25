Duterte assures Odette-hit areas: All gov't assets will be used to provide aid

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte tends to the survivors of Typhoon Odette as he visits the affected areas in Tisa, Cebu City on Dec. 23, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered security forces to use all government resources to provide relief and to rehabilitate areas ravaged by Typhoon Odette.

Speaking to local chief executives of Cebu last Thursday, Duterte said the government is ready to provide money to typhoon-struck areas and assured them that agencies are ready to address their concerns.

"When I came here, I also called for a meeting with all the generals of the Army, Navy, police, and the Air Force. I told them to utilize all government resources to meet the challenges brought by the problem that we are facing now. It’s a big problem. So they came here and I gave my directives," Duterte said.

Dutetre said he would inform the Coast Guard about the mayors' request for a seacraft to reach typhoon survivors.

"I’ve instructed them to bring all their small ships here so that it can be used for the distribution of relief goods especially in areas that cannot be accessed by vehicles," the president said.



During the meeting, mayors said their constituents need food and access to clean water and electricity.

"Many electric posts were toppled. And if those electric posts aren’t put back up, it will take a long time to restore the power. The longer we go without power, the longer time we don’t have water. If we don’t have water supply, fuel will continue to be a problem," Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said.

Duterte gave assurance that Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi would take care of the damaged electric posts. He said he would ask Cusi to fly to Cebu to handle the problem.

The president also promised to inform Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu about the oil spill in Lapu-Lapu City. Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said 42 vessels ran aground in mainland Lapu-Lapu City and the ships haven’t been pulled out. Two other ships had completely sunk and are causing the oil spill, the mayor added.

One of the vessels sank in the tourist spot Punta Engaño, threatening the livelihood of its residents. According to Chan, the Coast Guard has located the oil spill, and its personnel are working from a passenger ship.

Duterte reiterated that the National Housing Authority would provide P100-million worth of housing materials for each typhoon-hit province. He added that the military and the police would maintain peace and order to ensure discipline and to allow state workers to perform their functions.

The president ended the meeting by thanking the people of Cebu for helping him win during the 2016 elections.

"So in about four months’ time, six months, I’ll leave Malacañang... It makes me want to cry but - so many people voted for me in Cebu. That added six million to my votes. Cebu helped me win. So I owe you a huge debt of gratitude. If I don’t get to pay it, maybe my children will," he said.