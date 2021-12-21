

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Foreign governments to provide relief assistance to ‘Odette’ victims
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 21, 2021 | 2:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Foreign governments to provide relief assistance to â€˜Odetteâ€™ victims
Motorists speed past fallen coconut trees at the height of Super Typhoon Rai along a highway in Del Carmen town, Siargao island on December 20, 2021, days after Super Typhoon Rai hit the province.
AFP  /  Roel Catoto
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A number of foreign governments have vowed to provide relief assistance to victims of Super Typhoon Odette which devastated portions of Visayas and Mindanao last week.



Among them is China, whose embassy in the Philippines said has raised 20,000 food packs worth around P8 million to be distributed to areas including Cebu, Leyte, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro City, Surigao City and Negros Oriental.





Huang Xilian, Beijing’s envoy to Manila, added that 1.5 million kilograms of rice are in Cebu, while 3.225 million kilograms more are in Manila for transport to areas hit by the typhoon.






United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Asia Amanda Milling said on Twitter that the country has pledged £750,000 (P49.44 million) to the Philippine Red Cross through the International Federation of the Red Cross.






Japan also announced relief assistance to the Philippines through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, including generators, tents, sleeping pads, portable water containers and tarpaulins or plastic sheets, which will be distributed in coordination with the social welfare department.






The United States said its development agency United States Agency for International Development is working with the International Organization for Migration to provide emergency shelter assistance to 3,000 families affected by the typhoon.






The USAID and the World Food Programme also assisted the social welfare department so it can provide 10,000 food packs to residents in Butuan City.






Odette, known internationally as Rai, is the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, leaving a trail of destruction in parts of Visayas and Mindanao where food and water are still scarce, while power and communication lines have yet to be fully restored.



The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council estimates that the cyclone has damaged P118 million worth of agricultural products and infrastructure worth P225 million.



The Philippine National Police has so far tallied 375 people who have died because of the typhoon’s onslaught, while 56 remain missing and 515 have been injured. This is expected to rise in the coming days as more information trickles in from areas that have been disconnected due to the storm. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec orders Marcos to answer 3 disqualification suits vs presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec orders Marcos to answer 3 disqualification suits vs presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A division of the Commission on Elections has ordered presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA finds &lsquo;deficiencies&rsquo; in NTF-ELCAC projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA finds ‘deficiencies’ in NTF-ELCAC projects


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit  has found several “deficiencies” in the implementation of programs, projects and activities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine wastage in typhoon-hit areas minimal &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine wastage in typhoon-hit areas minimal – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A hundred vials of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were wasted in Region 6 due to a power outage caused by Typhoon Odette, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I'm ok': 'Odette' survivors write letters to loved ones
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I'm ok': 'Odette' survivors write letters to loved ones


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
With no mobile signal or internet to contact loved ones, typhoon survivors stranded on a devastated Philippine island have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 3rd case of Omicron variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 3rd case of Omicron variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Authorities identified three close contacts of the individual.  Vergeire said all underwent home quarantine and tested negative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo to include underground power, comms lines in infra agenda if elected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo to include underground power, comms lines in infra agenda if elected


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Odette, the most destructive typhoon to hit the country after Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, left provinces isolated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC extends period for court filings in 'Odette'-hit areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC extends period for court filings in 'Odette'-hit areas


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has extended the period for filing of pleadings in local courts located in Odette-stricken cities and ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Benguet farmers, traders and cops send vegetables to 'Odette'-hit Cebu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Benguet farmers, traders and cops send vegetables to 'Odette'-hit Cebu


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In 2020, Benguet farmers and traders also donated vegetables to communities affected by COVID-19 lockdowns and by the eruption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: 'Odette' death toll hits 375 with 56 still missing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: 'Odette' death toll hits 375 with 56 still missing


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PNP's National Disaster Operations Center said 4,980 people have had to be rescued by local police, with over 4,000...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government should prioritize protection, welfare of OFWs &ndash; Eleazar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government should prioritize protection, welfare of OFWs – Eleazar


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid continued reports of abuse and neglect, the government should start prioritizing the protection and welfare of overseas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with