Foreign governments to provide relief assistance to â€˜Odetteâ€™ victims

Foreign governments to provide relief assistance to ‘Odette’ victims

Motorists speed past fallen coconut trees at the height of Super Typhoon Rai along a highway in Del Carmen town, Siargao island on December 20, 2021, days after Super Typhoon Rai hit the province.

MANILA, Philippines — A number of foreign governments have vowed to provide relief assistance to victims of Super Typhoon Odette which devastated portions of Visayas and Mindanao last week.

Among them is China, whose embassy in the Philippines said has raised 20,000 food packs worth around P8 million to be distributed to areas including Cebu, Leyte, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro City, Surigao City and Negros Oriental.

Huang Xilian, Beijing’s envoy to Manila, added that 1.5 million kilograms of rice are in Cebu, while 3.225 million kilograms more are in Manila for transport to areas hit by the typhoon.

United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Asia Amanda Milling said on Twitter that the country has pledged £750,000 (P49.44 million) to the Philippine Red Cross through the International Federation of the Red Cross.

Spoke to Philippine Ambassador Lagdameo today to express the UK’s heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by the devastation caused by Typhoon #OdettePH. UK has committed £750,000 to @philredcross, through the @ifrc, to help support those in desperate need of assistance. ???????????????? — Amanda Milling (@amandamilling) December 20, 2021

Japan also announced relief assistance to the Philippines through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, including generators, tents, sleeping pads, portable water containers and tarpaulins or plastic sheets, which will be distributed in coordination with the social welfare department.

OUR ASSISTANCE IS ON THE WAY. In coordination with the PH government, we deliver disaster relief goods, such as generators, tents & sleeping pads, water containers, and plastic sheets. Hang in there! We are one with you. #OdettePH ????????????????https://t.co/c3EPFiEnqT — Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) December 20, 2021

The United States said its development agency United States Agency for International Development is working with the International Organization for Migration to provide emergency shelter assistance to 3,000 families affected by the typhoon.

.@USAIDSavesLives is working with @IOM_Philippines to provide emergency shelter assistance to 3,000 families affected by #OdettePH. These rolls of heavy-duty sheeting were pre-positioned so they can quickly get to people in need. #FriendsPartnersAllies

(Photos: IOM Philippines) pic.twitter.com/ycIiQ4XxYR — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) December 20, 2021

The USAID and the World Food Programme also assisted the social welfare department so it can provide 10,000 food packs to residents in Butuan City.

10,000 government family food packs are on their way to Butuan City for distribution to families affected by Typhoon Odette as part of @USAIDSavesLives and the @WFP's assistance and support to the @dswdserves. (Photo: WFP/Maitta Rizza Pugay) #FriendsPartnersAllies #OdettePH pic.twitter.com/fSNzTfGKsv — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) December 20, 2021

Odette, known internationally as Rai, is the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, leaving a trail of destruction in parts of Visayas and Mindanao where food and water are still scarce, while power and communication lines have yet to be fully restored.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council estimates that the cyclone has damaged P118 million worth of agricultural products and infrastructure worth P225 million.

The Philippine National Police has so far tallied 375 people who have died because of the typhoon’s onslaught, while 56 remain missing and 515 have been injured. This is expected to rise in the coming days as more information trickles in from areas that have been disconnected due to the storm. — Xave Gregorio