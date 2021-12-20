Bohol needs generator sets to run water refilling stations â€” governor



































































 




   







   















Bohol needs generator sets to run water refilling stations — governor
                        

                           
December 20, 2021 | 10:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bohol needs generator sets to run water refilling stations — governor
In this photo taken on Dec. 17, 2021, residents tried to salvage belongings next to destroyed houses along the coast in Ubay town, Bohol province, in central Philippines, a day after Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) devastated the town.
MANILA, Philippines — The governor of Bohol on Monday asked for donations of generator sets needed to run water refilling stations in the province battered by Typhoon Odette (Rai)—the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.



"The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ transmission lines and local distribution utility lines have been affected so nobody can give me a straight answer on when they can get power back," Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap said in an interview with CNN Philippines





"So if they can’t get the power back, what’s important now is at least we have basic generator sets that we can lend to the local government units so they can have their water refilling retailers operating because distributing water bottles is not going to be efficient, neither is it going to be sustainable," Yap added.



The official called on water supply concessionaires and local government units that have water refilling capabilities on trucks to send equipment to the island province.



Yap also appealed to fuel suppliers for more deliveries and send supply barges as Bohol is dependent on generator sets.



"We will need offshore storage barges that can be used for fuel stockpile," he said.



Bohol is one of the provinces worst hit by ‘Odette’ and at least 74 people have been reported dead. Yap said the numbers may rise as there may be even more widespread destruction that has yet to be reported.



The Philippine National Police reported that the typhoon left at least 208 people dead in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOHOL
SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
