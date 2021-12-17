Over P900M in standby funds, goods ready for â€˜Odetteâ€™ victims â€” DSWD



































































 




   







   















Over P900M in standby funds, goods ready for 'Odette' victims — DSWD
                        

                           
December 17, 2021 | 2:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Over P900M in standby funds, goods ready for 'Odette' victims — DSWD
Residents walk past their destroyed homes in Hernani town, Eastern Samar province on December 17, 2021, a day after Super Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the Philippines.
Alren Beronio / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Friday said it has more than P900 million in aid ready to be distributed to those affected by Typhoon Odette. 



This aid is comprised of standby funds as well as prepositioned goods including both food and non-food items, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao told ABS-CBN's "Teleradyo." 





She clarified that this aid is separate from the relief goods that local governments also have ready for distribution. 



"The local government units, being the frontline in service delivery, also really have standby funds and prepositioned goods," Dumlao said partially in Filipino. 



"And the DSWD, as I mentioned, as part of our resource augmentation mandate is delivering additional supply to the LGUs because we know that they need to increase their resources."



Odette, internationally named "Rai," is the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.



It uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least one person dead.  



More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Odette pummelled regions in the Visayas and Mindanao, knocking out communications in some areas and tearing roofs off buildings.



State weather bureau PAGASA in its 2 p.m. bulletin said the storm is approaching Palawan, where it is expected to make another landfall, with the same strength. Odette is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday. — with a report from Agence France-Presse 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

