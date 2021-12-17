'Odette' brings heavy rains to Palawan, parts of Visayas

Typhoon Odette was last sighted 90 kilometers south southwest of Cuyo in Palawan.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) will continue to bring heavy to torrential rains over Palawan and parts of Visayas as it traverses the Sulu Sea, PAGASA said Friday morning.

Odette, the strongest storm to make landfall in the disaster-prone Philippines this year, was last sighted 90 kilometers south southwest of Cuyo in Palawan.

The typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of 155 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph.

Odette, heading west at 25 kph, is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan this afternoon.

The state weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 3

(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)

Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Southern portion of Iloilo (Tigbauan, Leon, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

Southern portion of Antique (Patnongon, San Remigio, San Jose, Belison, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

“Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS No. 33 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation,” PAGASA said.

TCWS No. 2

(Damaging gale- to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Roxas, Bongabong, Mansalay)

Southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, Calintaan, Sablayan)

Western portion of Romblon (Looc, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose, Alcantara, Santa Maria, Odiongan, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava)

Central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke's Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands

Aklan

Capiz

Rest of Iloilo

Rest of Antique

Guimaras

Northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Pamplona, City of Tanjay, Santa Catalina, Amlan, San Jose, Sibulan, Valencia, Dauin, Dumaguete City, Bacong, Zamboanguita, Siaton)

Negros Occidental

TCWS No. 1

(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, City of Tayabas)

Rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Palawan

Rest of Romblon

Batangas

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Biliran

Western portion of Leyte (Isabel, Calubian, Albuera, Matalom, Tabango, Merida, City of Baybay, Villaba, Kananga, Ormoc City, Carigara, Inopacan, Matag-Ob, Palompon, San Isidro, Hilongos, Jaro, Leyte, Capoocan, Bato, Burauen, Tunga, Hindang)

Western portion of Southern Leyte (Tomas Oppus, Bontoc, Malitbog, Padre Burgos, Macrohon, City of Maasin, Limasawa)

Siquijor

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal)

Northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Aloran, Oroquieta City, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliangao, Plaridel)

What to expect

Heavy to torrential rains

Western Visayas

Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

Negros Oriental

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains

Bicol region

Zamboanga Peninsula

Quezon

Rest of MIMAROPA

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains

Cagayan Valley

Rest of CALABARZON

Cordillera Administrative Region

Aurora

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Sur

Rest of Visayas

Moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3 meters

Negros Province

Iloilo

Antique

Guimaras

Several localities in the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands

According to PAGASA, Odette will re-emerge over the West Philippine Sea Friday evening, and pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands Saturday morning. It is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Saturday morning or early afternoon.

“Odette may still see some slight weakening until it crosses Palawan, but it is forecast to remain as a typhoon. Re-intensification is likely once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea,” the weather bureau added.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes as the typhoon battered the country. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, one people had been killed. — Gaea Katreena Cabico