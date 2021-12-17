Signal No. 3 in areas as 'Odette' forecast to make landfall in Palawan

In this December 16, 2021 photo, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Palawan holds a command conference for preparations for the effects of Typhoon Odette.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.3 is up over parts of Palawan and the Visayas as Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) moves over the Sulu Sea, PAGASA said Friday morning.

As of Friday morning, Odette was 155 kilometers west southwest of Iloilo City and 90 km south southeast of Cuyo, Palawan and is moving west at 25 km/h. Odette had maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 235 km/h.

Odette is forecast to make landfall in the northern or central part of Palawan on Friday morning or by Friday afternoon and leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday morning or afternoon.

PAGASA said heavy to torrential rains are expcted over the Western Visayas region and in the provinces of Palawan and Negros Oriental. "Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA," the weather bureau also said.

TCWS No. 3

Luzon

The northern portion of Palawan (El Nido,Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

Guimaras

Southern portion of Iloilo (Tigbauan, Leon, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

Southern portion of Antique (Patnongon, San Remigio,San Jose, Belison, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

TCWS No.2

Luzon

The southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Roxas, Bongabong, Mansalay)

The southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, Calintaan, Sablayan) ]

Western portion of Romblon (Looc, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose, Alcantara, Santa Maria, Odiongan, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava)

The central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke's Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands

Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

Rest of Iloilo

Rest of Antique

Guimaras,

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Southern portion of Cebu (Toledo City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alegria, Alcoy, Malabuyoc, Boljoon, Oslob, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander)

TCWS No.1

Luzon

The western portion of Camarines Sur

Albay (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Pamplona, Camaligan, Gainza, Pasacao, Naga City, Milaor, San

Fernando, Pili, Ocampo, Sagñay, Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Bula, Minalabac, Nabua, Balatan, Bato)

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Palawan

Rest of Romblon

Batangas

Visayas

Western portion of Northern Samar (Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente)

Western portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, City of Catbalogan, Zumarraga, Daram, Talalora, Villareal, Santa Rita, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

Bohol

Biliran

Leyte

Western portion of Southern Leyte (Sogod, Tomas Oppus, Bontoc,Malitbog, Padre Burgos, Macrohon, City of Maasin, Limasawa)

Rest of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Siquijor

Mindanao

The northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal)

Northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Aloran, Oroquieta City, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliang)

According to latest figures from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 332,855 people in the Visayas and Mindanao were evacuated from their homes as a precaution against typhoon hazards.

NDRRMC also listed 44,264 as having been "affected" by the typhoon.