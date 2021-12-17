

































































 




   







   















Signal No. 3 in areas as 'Odette' forecast to make landfall in Palawan
                        

                           
December 17, 2021 | 9:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Signal No. 3 in areas as 'Odette' forecast to make landfall in Palawan
In this December 16, 2021 photo, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Palawan holds a command conference for preparations for the effects of Typhoon Odette.
Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Facebook page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.3 is up over parts of Palawan and the Visayas as Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) moves over the Sulu Sea, PAGASA said Friday morning.



As of Friday morning, Odette was 155 kilometers west southwest of Iloilo City and 90 km south southeast of Cuyo, Palawan and is moving west at 25 km/h. Odette had maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 235 km/h. 





Odette is forecast to make landfall in the northern or central part of Palawan on Friday morning or by Friday afternoon and leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday morning or afternoon.



PAGASA said heavy to torrential rains are expcted over the Western Visayas region and in the provinces of Palawan and Negros Oriental. "Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA," the weather bureau also said.



TCWS No. 3 



Luzon 



    
	
  • The northern portion of Palawan (El Nido,Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands
    • 




Visayas



    
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Iloilo (Tigbauan, Leon, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Antique (Patnongon, San Remigio,San Jose, Belison, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)
    • 




TCWS No.2 



Luzon 



    
	
  • The southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Roxas, Bongabong, Mansalay)
    • 
	
  • The southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, Calintaan, Sablayan) ]
    • 
	
  • Western portion of Romblon (Looc, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose, Alcantara, Santa Maria, Odiongan, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava)
    • 
	
  • The central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke's Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands
    • 




Visayas



    
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Rest of Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Rest of Antique
    • 
	
  • Guimaras,
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Cebu (Toledo City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alegria, Alcoy, Malabuyoc, Boljoon, Oslob, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander)
    • 




TCWS No.1



Luzon



    
	
  • The western portion of Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Albay (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Pamplona, Camaligan, Gainza, Pasacao, Naga City, Milaor, San
    • 
	
  • Fernando, Pili, Ocampo, Sagñay, Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Bula, Minalabac, Nabua, Balatan, Bato)
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)
    • 
	
  • Rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands
    • 
	
  • Rest of Oriental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Rest of Palawan
    • 
	
  • Rest of Romblon
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 




Visayas



Western portion of Northern Samar (Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente)



Western portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, City of Catbalogan, Zumarraga, Daram, Talalora, Villareal, Santa Rita, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An)



Bohol

Biliran



Leyte



Western portion of Southern Leyte (Sogod, Tomas Oppus, Bontoc,Malitbog, Padre Burgos, Macrohon, City of Maasin, Limasawa)



Rest of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Siquijor



Mindanao



    
	
  • The northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Aloran, Oroquieta City, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliang)
    • 




According to latest figures from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 332,855 people in the Visayas and Mindanao were evacuated from their homes as a precaution against typhoon hazards.



NDRRMC also listed 44,264 as having been "affected" by the typhoon.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

