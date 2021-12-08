

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
No more active COVID-19 cases among BJMP inmates, personnel
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 8, 2021 | 3:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
No more active COVID-19 cases among BJMP inmates, personnel
COVID-19 vaccination at the Manila City Jail as seen in this October 2021 photo release. 
BJMP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — As of December 8, there are no active COVID-19 cases in Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel and Persons Deprived of Liberty.



“We would like to announce that as of this minute, we no longer have a case of COVID in BJMP, both among our PDL and personnel,” the BJMP COVID-19 Management said in a statement, partly in Filipino.





“Even with a zero record on COVID-19 cases in our jails, we will continue to strictly implement our health protocols to ensure the health and wellness of PDL under our care,” it added.



The BJMP operates and oversees city and municipal jails across the country.



Jail Director Allan Iral, BJMP chief, however reminded bureau staff to continue being vigilant and to ensure that health and security protocols are enforced in offices and facilities.



“The prevent, detect, isolate, treat then reintegrate method of the Department of Health is an effective guide in our COVID-19 management,” the agency added.



BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda has earlier said that 119,070 or 94% of the total 125,589 PDL population in the bureau have received their first dose. There are 95,813 have been completed their doses against COVID-19.



Since March, the BJMP has recorded a total of 4,672 COVID cases with 50 deaths.



Solda also added that the bureau is prepared for the eventual resumption of jail visits, pending approval of the government. He said guidelines would be enforced, including a one-hour and one family member-cap per visit.  — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Neil Jayson Servallos


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF JAIL MANAGEMENT AND PENOLOGY (BJMP)
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte offers DOH chief post to priest-scientist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte offers DOH chief post to priest-scientist


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has offered the health secretary post to a priest and molecular biologist, saying Health Secretary Francisco...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reelectionist NCR mayors still top poll choices &ndash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reelectionist NCR mayors still top poll choices – survey


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Most Metro Manila mayors running for reelection remain the most preferred candidates in the latest survey by the RP-Mission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte accepts invitation to Biden's Summit for Democracy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte accepts invitation to Biden's Summit for Democracy


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has accepted United States President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s invitation to participate in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Farmers' group to new PAF chief: Stop airstrikes in peasant communities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Farmers' group to new PAF chief: Stop airstrikes in peasant communities


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Airstrikes will leave a lifelong scar on farmers and affected peasant communities. It's like hell falling from the sky,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines has attained 'substantial population immunity' vs COVID-19 &mdash; expert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines has attained 'substantial population immunity' vs COVID-19 — expert


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, an OCTA Research fellow and a University of Santo Tomas biological sciences professor, said the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace urges travelers from South Africa to report to authorities, undergo COVID-19 testing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace urges travelers from South Africa to report to authorities, undergo COVID-19 testing


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"First and foremost, I do not want to scare them. Whoever you are, please come immediately and report yourselves, submit yourselves...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila cops to bring back &lsquo;yantok&rsquo; sticks to enforce &lsquo;Simbang Gabi&rsquo; protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila cops to bring back ‘yantok’ sticks to enforce ‘Simbang Gabi’ protocols


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The stick brought by the police is used as a reminder to follow social distancing. It can also be used as a disciplinary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa will fly to Oslo to collect the award in person, after a fourth court approved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: 'SWS trust approval' survey of aspirants for Pasig City posts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: 'SWS trust approval' survey of aspirants for Pasig City posts


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A supposed Social Weather Stations survey, sourced from the Commission on Election, on aspirants for mayor of Pasig City has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Bar Association offers free legal aid to 'targeted' journos in Cusi, Uy libel suits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Bar Association offers free legal aid to 'targeted' journos in Cusi, Uy libel suits


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Bar Association said it is offering free legal services to “targeted journalists and media organizations”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with