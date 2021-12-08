No more active COVID-19 cases among BJMP inmates, personnel

COVID-19 vaccination at the Manila City Jail as seen in this October 2021 photo release.

MANILA, Philippines — As of December 8, there are no active COVID-19 cases in Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel and Persons Deprived of Liberty.

“We would like to announce that as of this minute, we no longer have a case of COVID in BJMP, both among our PDL and personnel,” the BJMP COVID-19 Management said in a statement, partly in Filipino.

“Even with a zero record on COVID-19 cases in our jails, we will continue to strictly implement our health protocols to ensure the health and wellness of PDL under our care,” it added.

The BJMP operates and oversees city and municipal jails across the country.

Jail Director Allan Iral, BJMP chief, however reminded bureau staff to continue being vigilant and to ensure that health and security protocols are enforced in offices and facilities.

“The prevent, detect, isolate, treat then reintegrate method of the Department of Health is an effective guide in our COVID-19 management,” the agency added.

BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda has earlier said that 119,070 or 94% of the total 125,589 PDL population in the bureau have received their first dose. There are 95,813 have been completed their doses against COVID-19.

Since March, the BJMP has recorded a total of 4,672 COVID cases with 50 deaths.

Solda also added that the bureau is prepared for the eventual resumption of jail visits, pending approval of the government. He said guidelines would be enforced, including a one-hour and one family member-cap per visit. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Neil Jayson Servallos