

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Fact check: 'SWS trust approval' survey of aspirants for Pasig City posts
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 8, 2021 | 2:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fact check: 'SWS trust approval' survey of aspirants for Pasig City posts
This photo release posted on October 27 shows inoculation of minors at Pasig City General Hospital that has been chosen as one of the pilot areas for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination of minors (12-17 years old) with comordibities.
Pasig City Public Information Office Facebook page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A supposed Social Weather Stations survey, sourced from the Commission on Election, on aspirants for mayor of Pasig City has been posted on social media.



CLAIM: An infographic on "SWS Survey Trust Approval" of incumbent Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Vice Mayor Iyo Caruncho, who are facing off in the 2022 polls, has been posted on social media.





The infographic stated that it was conducted by the Social Weather Station’s PasigPH Chapter, and its source is the "Comelec-Philippines Transparency Survey."



RATING: These posts are fake.



FACTS:



What did the posts say



A cursory check of Philstar.com showed that the infographic was posted on BOSES ng PASIGasig and Manggahan Pasig Updates.



BOSES ng PASIGasig posted two infographics on December 6. The first showed Sotto with 52% “trust approval rating,” and Caruncho with 47%, leaving 1% of supposed survey respondents from District 1 and 2 of Pasig City as undecided.



The same page, with 3,800 likes and 4,700 followers, also posted another social card showing Councilor Jun-Jun Concepcion with 55% “trust approval rating.” Former Councilor Christian “Ian” Sia has 25%, former Rep. Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. (Pasig City) with 18% and 2% of respondents as undecided.








Philstar.com screengrab as of Dec. 8, 8:54 a.m.



All the five names that appeared in the fake infographic are seeking mayor or vice mayor posts of Pasig City.



What they left out



Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez refuted the supposed survey sourced from the poll body. In a tweet, Jimenez wrote: “The Comelec has not commissioned or participated in ‘transparency survey.’”



He added that he has not been able to verify the infographic's authenticity with the SWS.






Sotto, who is seeking reelection, also posted a screenshot of Jimenez’s tweet, adding that the same survey for vice mayor, congressman and councilors are also fake.



“Dumadami ang fake news. Maging mapanuri. Kailangan proactive tayo laban dito,” he added.



Essential context



The SWS was quoted in report by The STAR warning that public that fake surveys become common as the election nears.



“Everyone is enjoined to rely on the SWS website at www.sws.org.ph for its survey reports released to the public. SWS does not entertain inquiries about survey reports that are not posted on the SWS website,” it added.



A 2016 Philstar.com Newslab report on pre-election surveys quoted political analyst Richard Heydarian explaining that there are some people who engage in strategic voting, which means taking their cue from who is leading in opinion polls.



"For instance, if you have a preferred candidate and you see that for the last six months he is always a laggard, the tendency is you will shift to your the other preference who you feel has a chance to win," Heydarian said then.



Why does this matter?



BOSES ng PASIGasig has thousands of followers, while Manggahan Pasig Updates has nearly 900 followers. The posts carrying the fake infographics have been shared 61 times, and 15 times, respectively, in both accounts.



Sotto’s clarification on the matter on his Facebook meanwhile has earned more than 11,000 reactions, at least 835 comments and has been shared 657 times.






Aside from fake surveys, Philstar.com has also monitored posts containing false information on aspirants for national posts that supposedly backed out of the race or have been disqualified.



Rumors like these are among attempts of voter suppression that the Comelec is also monitoring. — Kristine Joy Patag



 



-



This story is part of the Philippine Fact-check Incubator, an Internews initiative to build the fact-checking capacity of news organizations in the Philippines and encourage participation in global fact-checking efforts



Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at editor@philstar.com


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      COMELEC
                                                      FACT CHECK
                                                      VICO SOTTO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reelectionist NCR mayors still top poll choices &ndash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reelectionist NCR mayors still top poll choices – survey


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Most Metro Manila mayors running for reelection remain the most preferred candidates in the latest survey by the RP-Mission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte offers DOH chief post to priest-scientist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte offers DOH chief post to priest-scientist


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has offered the health secretary post to a priest and molecular biologist, saying Health Secretary Francisco...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Petitioners pointed to Marcos' 1995 conviction over his failure to file his income taxes for four consecutive years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Duterte accepts Biden’s invite to Democracy Summit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 December 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
President Duterte is set to join the US-organized Summit for Democracy to be held this week, Malacañang announced yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines has attained 'substantial population immunity' vs COVID-19 &mdash; expert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines has attained 'substantial population immunity' vs COVID-19 — expert


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, an OCTA Research fellow and a University of Santo Tomas biological sciences professor, said the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip


                              

                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa will fly to Oslo to collect the award in person, after a fourth court approved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Farmers' group to new PAF chief: Stop airstrikes in peasant communities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Farmers' group to new PAF chief: Stop airstrikes in peasant communities


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Airstrikes will leave a lifelong scar on farmers and affected peasant communities. It's like hell falling from the sky,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Bar Association offers free legal aid to 'targeted' journos in Cusi, Uy libel suits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Bar Association offers free legal aid to 'targeted' journos in Cusi, Uy libel suits


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Bar Association said it is offering free legal services to “targeted journalists and media organizations”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rep. Villar awards house & lot to Las Pi&ntilde;as resident
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rep. Villar awards house & lot to Las Piñas resident


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar awarded a brand new house and lot to a lucky Las Piñas resident...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 29th Philippine eaglet hatched after 5 years
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
29th Philippine eaglet hatched after 5 years


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Philippine Eagle Center produced the 29th Philippine eaglet bred in captivity five years after Sakura, the last eaglet,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with