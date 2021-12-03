

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Virtual campaigns among researchers’ recommendations for COVID-free elections
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 3, 2021 | 7:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Virtual campaigns among researchersâ€™ recommendations for COVID-free elections
File photo shows various election posters.
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — To ensure that the 2022 elections will be free from the threat of COVID-19, candidates for elective posts might want to consider campaigning virtually, researchers said.



Academics presented Friday various policy recommendations to keep next year’s polls COVID-free during a forum hosted by the La Salle Institute of Governance, including pivoting to online campaigns to reduce physical interactions which may lead to infections.





“There is a need to adopt measures that limit physical contact, promote physical distancing, encourage the use of virtual platforms, and setting of health standards in designated campaign areas and activities,” said Ian Jason Hecita, the lead policy research specialist of the La Salle Institute of Governance.



Gerardo Eusebio, a professorial lecturer at the Department of Political Science and Development Studies at the De La Salle University, said there should be stricter limitations on in-person campaigning of local candidates which would be based on the COVID-19 alert levels and even more stringent curbs for national candidates.



“In-person campaigns for national candidates should be more strictly limited if not outright banned so that cross-territorial infections can be avoided,” Eusebio said.



Preventing crowding is certainly at the top of mind of researchers, so Hecita also recommended extending voting hours to reduce the number of people present at polling places.



He also said that the Commission on Elections should consider making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory or incentivized for all poll workers and election support personnel.



Both Hecita and Eusebio said that there should be a contingency plan for the elections to continue even in worst-case scenarios such as lockdowns or disasters.



For Eusebio, this also entails reforming the electoral process in the country to allow for alternative voting arrangements such as mail-in and early voting.



As it stands, the Comelec has already prohibited physical contact during in-person campaigns, which it has limited depending on the alert level prevailing in an area.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: 28 public schools in Metro Manila start in-person classes Monday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: 28 public schools in Metro Manila start in-person classes Monday


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Among the 28 schools listed by the department, 18 are elementary schools, while three are senior high schools, and seven are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petitioners: Court certification says Marcos has not complied to conviction on tax case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petitioners: Court certification says Marcos has not complied to conviction on tax case


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Petitioners against Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s election bid said they secured a certification from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former Palace spox Roque: Only Marcos campaign offered to take me in
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former Palace spox Roque: Only Marcos campaign offered to take me in


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"There really was no other party that offered to adopt me (as a candidate)," he said said on One PH's "Sa Totoo Lang"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ousted' PFP chair files petition against Marcos candidacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ousted' PFP chair files petition against Marcos candidacy


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The matter of [endorsement] by some officers of PFP came as a big shock and surprise to petitioner and substantial number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hontiveros: IATF rules requiring vaccination for on-site workers unfair, against policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hontiveros: IATF rules requiring vaccination for on-site workers unfair, against policy


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pandemic task force resolutions requiring vaccination in some workplaces are unfair and contrary to Department of Labor policy, Sen....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyer for Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa 'confident' about Oslo trip
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyer for Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa 'confident' about Oslo trip


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A lawyer for Philippine Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa, who faces multiple court cases, said Friday he was "confident" the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government warns public vs giving funds to CPP-NPA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government warns public vs giving funds to CPP-NPA


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Anti-Terrorism Council yesterday warned the public, including politicians, against providing money and material support...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says he respects Go's decision to withdraw as presidential candidate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says he respects Go's decision to withdraw as presidential candidate


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte then claimed that Go's decision not to pursue his presidential bid has "made a lot of people sad than happy."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As political activities ramp up, DILG reminds bets of prohibition on rallies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As political activities ramp up, DILG reminds bets of prohibition on rallies


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Political rallies are still prohibited. The campaign period has not started yet," Local Government Secretary Eduardo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo campaign claims posters, tarps being taken down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo campaign claims posters, tarps being taken down


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The office of Vice President Leni Robredo claimed that posters and tarpaulins in support of her presidential bid were taken...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with