Philippines receives new batch of Moderna COVID-19 jabs

View of a vial of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 at the National Secretary of Sports vaccination centre in Asuncion, Paraguay on June 19, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday welcomed the arrival of more than 600,000 government-procured doses of the vaccine developed by American firm Moderna.

The plane carrying 682,360 Moderna jabs arrived at the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 9 a.m.

The government on Monday began the administration of COVID-19 booster shots to senior citizens as well as third doses to immunocompromised individuals.

Last week, the rollout of booster shots for healthcare workers started.

Since the vaccination drive began in March, 33.57 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 41.99 million have received partial protection.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 is targeted to inoculate 15 million individuals during the simultaneous vaccination drive scheduled on November 29 to December 1. — Gaea Katreena Cabico