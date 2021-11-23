

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Philippines receives new batch of Moderna COVID-19 jabs
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 10:52am

                           

                        

                                                                        
View of a vial of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 at the National Secretary of Sports vaccination centre in Asuncion, Paraguay on June 19, 2021.
AFP / Norberto Duarte
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday welcomed the arrival of more than 600,000 government-procured doses of the vaccine developed by American firm Moderna.



The plane carrying 682,360 Moderna jabs arrived at the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 9 a.m.





The government on Monday began the administration of COVID-19 booster shots to senior citizens as well as third doses to immunocompromised individuals.



Last week, the rollout of booster shots for healthcare workers started.



Since the vaccination drive began in March, 33.57 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 41.99 million have received partial protection. 



The National Task Force against COVID-19 is targeted to inoculate 15 million individuals during the simultaneous vaccination drive scheduled on November 29 to December 1. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                              


                              
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.



"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                              


                              
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.



To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
