Philippines starts rollout of COVID-19 booster shots, third doses

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administers a COVID-19 booster shot to Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the government’s Vaccine Expert Panel, during the ceremonial vaccination at East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City on November 22, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday started giving COVID-19 booster shots for the elderly as well as third doses for the immunocompromised, nearly nine months into its inoculation drive.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III led the administering of the jabs at a ceremonial vaccination at East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City.

Authorities opened COVID-19 booster shots last week starting with health workers. In a separate briefing, Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said the rollout would be done in phases.

“May we just remind the public that this is still only for health care workers, senior citizens who are 60 years old and above, and immunocompromised individuals in the A3,” she said in mixed English and Filipino.

Among the priority group for persons with comorbidities, Vergeire said those eligible to get third doses so far are:

those in immunodeficiency state

people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

with active cancer or malignancy

transplant recipients

patients under immunosuppresives

dialysis patients

Those not in the list would be part of the rollout’s second phase, the health official added.

But as the country begins giving out booster and third doses, Vergeire stressed the focus should remain on administering the primary series on the unvaccinated.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has sought to assure that the Philippines’s vaccine stockpile is enough for the two efforts.

“We have enough doses of vaccine brands,” he said during the ceremonial booster rollout. “We have allocated six to eight million [doses] for senior citizens and with comorbidities, excluding the 1.6 million we have for health workers.”

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared four vaccine brands as booster shots and third doses, namely: Sinovac, Astrazeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna.

There are now 33.57 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19, latest data showed.

The figure is out of the 77.13 million the government targets to inoculate this year to meet “population protection.”

Some 41.99 million, meanwhile, have received a first dose.