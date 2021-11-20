

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines OKs COVID-19 booster shots for outgoing OFWs
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 2:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines OKs COVID-19 booster shots for outgoing OFWs
A health worker prepares a dose of the BioNtech Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination for seafarers at a stadium in Manila on July 15, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Overseas Filipino workers who are set for deployment may soon receive COVID-19 booster doses, an official said Saturday.



This, after the government’s pandemic task force approved the proposal to administer booster shots to OFWs set for deployment within four months.



“[This is] in order to maintain our competitive advantage as well as to protect the much needed livelihood of our OFWs and seafarers for them to secure foreign deployment and contract,” National Task Force against COVID-19 spokesperson Restituto Padilla in a Laging Handa briefing.



The government, however, has yet to specify an effectivity date for the inoculation of migrant workers.  



Padilla said the general protocols for the administration of booster shots will still be followed.



“If you were vaccinated six months ago or more, that will qualify you for a booster shot. But if your vaccination was just last month, you cannot be given a booster dose,” he said.



Early this week, the Philippines began administration of booster shots to healthcare workers. They are allowed to choose the brand of their booster, depending on the availability of jabs in vaccination sites.



The government has yet to offer booster doses to the general population. The Department of Health said the rollout of boosters to other priority groups will be implemented on a phased approach.



Since the government started the vaccination drive in March, 32.99 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.92 million have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara rejoins Hugpong Pagbabago
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara rejoins Hugpong Pagbabago


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has rejoined Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the regional political party she founded and had given up to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to allow entry of foreign tourists soon &mdash; DOT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to allow entry of foreign tourists soon — DOT


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism said the Philippines would welcome international tourists for leisure travels soon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to let in vaxxed tourists from green countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to let in vaxxed tourists from green countries


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
International tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the Philippines soon, beginning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte nixes PDP-Laban, PDDS alliance with Lakas-CMD 'because Marcos is there&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte nixes PDP-Laban, PDDS alliance with Lakas-CMD 'because Marcos is there’


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte said there will be no alliance between Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan, Pederalismo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines asks ICC prosecutor  to defer drug war probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines asks ICC prosecutor  to defer drug war probe


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has formally asked the prosecutor of the International 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko to stop conversion of agriland
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko to stop conversion of agriland


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno would stop further attempts to convert agricultural lands for other uses if he is elected as president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go vows to sustain economic gains of Duterte administrationc
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 November 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant Sen. Bong Go vowed to sustain the economic gains of the Duterte administration if he is elected as the country’s next chief executive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte back as HNP chair a week after resigning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte back as HNP chair a week after resigning


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is back as the chairperson of Hugpong ng Pagbabago just a week after her resignation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Private firms can't use extra COVID-19 jabs as boosters for employees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Private firms can't use extra COVID-19 jabs as boosters for employees


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire explained the specifications in the emergency use authorization for the vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China claims Philippine boats it blocked in West Philippine Sea had 'trespassed'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China claims Philippine boats it blocked in West Philippine Sea had 'trespassed'


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Asked about the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the "two Philippine supply boats trespassed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with