FDA: Some COVID-19 jabs may get full approval by early 2022

A medical worker counts syringes with the BioNtech-Pfizer COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine during the inoculation of the population aged 12-17 at a stadium in San Juan City, suburban Manila on November 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Several COVID-19 vaccines could receive full approval from the country’s Food and Drug Administration by early next year, the regulator’s chief said Thursday.

“My prediction is early next year, by the first quarter, not only Pfizer maybe several of the existing vaccines will get full approval for marketing authorization,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel.

No vaccine manufacturer has so far applied for full approval in the country, including Pfizer-BioNTech whose COVID-19 jab has been granted marketing authorization by the US FDA.

“They (Pfizer) haven’t applied anywhere else at this time. We did ask them and they said they were completing their documents and requirements,” Domingo said.

He added the agency is “eagerly awaiting” for vaccine makers to submit their application for full authorization.

With full approval, vaccines can be sold commercially.

The local drug regulator has so far granted emergency use authorization to COVID-19 jabs made by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya Research Institute, Johnson & Johnson, Bharat Biotech, Moderna, Sinopharm and Novovax.

Under an EUA, only the government can procure COVID-19 vaccines, while private companies may purchase jabs through a tripartite agreement.

Since March, 32.58 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.17 million have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico