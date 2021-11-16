

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
More Moderna, Pfizer vaccine doses arrive in Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 10:39am

                           

                        

                                                                        
More Moderna, Pfizer vaccine doses arrive in Philippines
Workers unload the crate containing the Philippines' new supply of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine that arrived on November 16, 2021
Facebook / PTV 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has received more doses of Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines which formed part of the government's procured supply as well as of donations from the COVAX Facility. 



A China Airlines plane landed at the NAIA Terminal 1 in Parañaque on Tuesday morning carrying the 1.3 million procured Moderna doses. 



This brought the Philippines's supply of Moderna to 13.04 million doses, per a Philstar.com monitoring. 



Some 7.31 million doses of that were government-procured, three million from COVAX and 2.72 million by the private sector. 



A Hong Kong Airlines plane, meanwhile, arrived on Monday night with 301,860 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 jabs. 



These are donations from the United States that was coursed through the global initiative COVAX Facility. 



With this, the country has now received 33.28 million Pfizer doses, making up the second largest in the total stockpile of vaccines. 



Of that, 15.06 million doses were donations from COVAX, while 18.22 million were purchased by the national government. 



The arrival of these vaccines came as the Philippines opens COVID-19 booster shots for health workers. 



Starting November 17, the Department of Health said those fully vaccinated can get Moderna, Pfizer, or Sinovac for their booster doses. 



Latest data showed there are now 31.57 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 shots, out of the 77.13 million the government is targeting to inoculate this year. 



Some 38.14 million have received a first dose, with 69.71 million vaccine doses administered in total. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVAX
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      MODERNA
                                                      PFIZER
                                                      UNITED STATES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                              


                              
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.



"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                              


                              
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.



To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: Are we at the end of the pandemic?                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANYARE?: Are we at the end of the pandemic?


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
But a question lingers: Are we truly out of the woods or is this just the calm before yet another storm of infections?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No retirement after all: President Duterte to run for senator                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No retirement after all: President Duterte to run for senator


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte will make a bid for senator, revealing his candidacy at the last hour on Monday after saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines daily vaccination rate again breaches 1 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines daily vaccination rate again breaches 1 million


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ national vaccination program continues to gain momentum as the daily vaccination rate breached the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tulfo, Cayetano, Escudero top Pulse Asia senatorial survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tulfo, Cayetano, Escudero top Pulse Asia senatorial survey


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo with a 68.4 voter preference, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (59.9 percent) and Sorsogon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court junks drug case vs Julian Ongpin over lapse in evidence custody
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court junks drug case vs Julian Ongpin over lapse in evidence custody


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The La Union trial court has dismissed the possession of illegal drugs case against Julian Ongpin, son of tycoon Roberto...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Congressman moves to extend validity of 2021 GAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Congressman moves to extend validity of 2021 GAA


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
An administration lawmaker has filed a bill seeking to extend until December 2022 the validity of this year’s P4.5-trillion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SRP for pork mulled as prices rise anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SRP for pork mulled as prices rise anew


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Agriculture is considering the implementation of a suggested retail price for pork as the cost of the commodity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Comelec sets preliminary conference on Bongbong DQ case
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 November 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections will hold on Nov. 26 the preliminary conference on the petition to cancel the certificate of candidacy of presidential aspirant former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New PNP chief promises 'Finale Version 2022' in 'war on drugs'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New PNP chief promises 'Finale Version 2022' in 'war on drugs'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We don't need to reinvent the wheel if it's still working," the new PNP chief also said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Panel on EJKs looking into more than 1.5k cases linked to 'communist terror groups'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Panel on EJKs looking into more than 1.5k cases linked to 'communist terror groups'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
"These cases have just been recently endorsed by the AO 35 committee by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. We are currently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with