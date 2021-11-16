More Moderna, Pfizer vaccine doses arrive in Philippines

Workers unload the crate containing the Philippines' new supply of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine that arrived on November 16, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has received more doses of Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines which formed part of the government's procured supply as well as of donations from the COVAX Facility.

A China Airlines plane landed at the NAIA Terminal 1 in Parañaque on Tuesday morning carrying the 1.3 million procured Moderna doses.

This brought the Philippines's supply of Moderna to 13.04 million doses, per a Philstar.com monitoring.

Some 7.31 million doses of that were government-procured, three million from COVAX and 2.72 million by the private sector.

A Hong Kong Airlines plane, meanwhile, arrived on Monday night with 301,860 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 jabs.

These are donations from the United States that was coursed through the global initiative COVAX Facility.

With this, the country has now received 33.28 million Pfizer doses, making up the second largest in the total stockpile of vaccines.

Of that, 15.06 million doses were donations from COVAX, while 18.22 million were purchased by the national government.

The arrival of these vaccines came as the Philippines opens COVID-19 booster shots for health workers.

Starting November 17, the Department of Health said those fully vaccinated can get Moderna, Pfizer, or Sinovac for their booster doses.

Latest data showed there are now 31.57 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 shots, out of the 77.13 million the government is targeting to inoculate this year.

Some 38.14 million have received a first dose, with 69.71 million vaccine doses administered in total. — Christian Deiparine