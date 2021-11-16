More Moderna, Pfizer vaccine doses arrive in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has received more doses of Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines which formed part of the government's procured supply as well as of donations from the COVAX Facility.
A China Airlines plane landed at the NAIA Terminal 1 in Parañaque on Tuesday morning carrying the 1.3 million procured Moderna doses.
This brought the Philippines's supply of Moderna to 13.04 million doses, per a Philstar.com monitoring.
Some 7.31 million doses of that were government-procured, three million from COVAX and 2.72 million by the private sector.
A Hong Kong Airlines plane, meanwhile, arrived on Monday night with 301,860 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 jabs.
These are donations from the United States that was coursed through the global initiative COVAX Facility.
With this, the country has now received 33.28 million Pfizer doses, making up the second largest in the total stockpile of vaccines.
Of that, 15.06 million doses were donations from COVAX, while 18.22 million were purchased by the national government.
The arrival of these vaccines came as the Philippines opens COVID-19 booster shots for health workers.
Starting November 17, the Department of Health said those fully vaccinated can get Moderna, Pfizer, or Sinovac for their booster doses.
Latest data showed there are now 31.57 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 shots, out of the 77.13 million the government is targeting to inoculate this year.
Some 38.14 million have received a first dose, with 69.71 million vaccine doses administered in total. — Christian Deiparine
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.
The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.
To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.
The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.
HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
