

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Panel on EJKs looking into more than 1.5k cases linked to 'communist terror groups'
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 6:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Panel on EJKs looking into more than 1.5k cases linked to 'communist terror groups'
This file photo shows the Department of Justice office.
Philstar.com / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s task force on politically-motivated killings is looking into more than 1,500 alleged violations of International Humanitarian Law by communist terrorist groups, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.



The DOJ secretary confirmed the post of the Administrative Order 35 Secretariat on Facebook over the weekend. Guevarra told reporters Monday: “These cases have just been recently endorsed by the AO 35 committee by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. We are currently going over the files.”





Assistant State Prosecutor Gino Paolo Santiago, head of the AO35 Secretariat, said in a separate statement that “violations consisted mainly of attacks on civilian properties, willful killing of civilians/non-combatants, children involved in armed conflict, and use of anti-personnel mines.”



The AFP’s report to the AO Secretariat covered incidents from 2010 to 2020, Santiago also said, adding that the Technical Working Group has already started to look into reports from the regions of Bicol, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas.



For the review, the TWG coordinated with the Commission on Human Rights and regional and provincial officers of the AFP and the Philippine National Police.



Santiago added that the review will continue until the end of November, with focus on incidents in Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas regions. Reports on other regions will begin next year.



It is still unclear which groups are being accused of committing IHL violations, but CTG is the government label for the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front.



AO 35



AO 35, issued in 2012, created the Inter-agency Committee on Extra-legal Killings, Enforced Disappearance, Torture and Other Grave Violations of the Right to Life, Liberty and Security of Persons,



Among the tasks of the AO35’s Inter-agency Committee is the “inventory of all cases of extra-legal killings, enforced disappearances, torture other grave violations of the right to life, liberty and security of persons perpetrated by both state and non-state agents, from all government offices as well as non-government sources (independent and non-partisan international and national human rights organizations and groups).”



The AO35 is also looking into killings of peace consultants and activists, including victims in the Bloody Sunday raids in three Calabarzon provinces in March.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LRTA administrator Berroya passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LRTA administrator Berroya passes away


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Light Rail Transport Authority administrator, retired Police Director General Reynaldo Berroya has passed away, Transport...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tulfo, Cayetano, Escudero top Pulse Asia senatorial survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tulfo, Cayetano, Escudero top Pulse Asia senatorial survey


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo with a 68.4 voter preference, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (59.9 percent) and Sorsogon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally&rsquo;s Dargani siblings detained at Senate after Davao arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally’s Dargani siblings detained at Senate after Davao arrest


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally executives Mohit and Twinkle Dargani are now detained in the Senate building and will remain there until they hand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After 19 months, Philippines begins gradual return to classrooms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After 19 months, Philippines begins gradual return to classrooms


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 100 public schools are participating in the Department of Education's pilot study, which President Rodrigo Duterte has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: I would not be president if people can manipulate me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: I would not be president if people can manipulate me


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Bong was crying. I said, 'Do not cry. Why cry? The position of president is open. You run. Why cry just because my daughter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno promises support to local and IP communities on reforestation, conservation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno promises support to local and IP communities on reforestation, conservation


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Here in Mindoro province, the Mangyans and other indigenous people in the province have a big role to play in guarding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Plastic barriers OK in schools but other precautions also needed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Plastic barriers OK in schools but other precautions also needed


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health has insisted on the use of plastic barriers in classrooms as select public schools returned to in-person...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Red-tagging ex-general Parlade wants to join presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Red-tagging ex-general Parlade wants to join presidential race


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Controversial retired military officer Antonio Parlade Jr. says he is joining the presidential race.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BuCor: 4K inmates fully vaccinated; 13K partially vaxxed vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BuCor: 4K inmates fully vaccinated; 13K partially vaxxed vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 4,000 out of the 48,689 Persons Deprived of Liberty in the seven facilities of the Bureau of Corrections nationwide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects 630 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects 630 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Delta cases accounted for 94.59% of the 666 samples that were sent for whole...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with