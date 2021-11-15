BuCor: 4K inmates fully vaccinated; 13K partially vaxxed vs COVID-19

This photo posted on October 25 showed the Bureau of Corrections vaccination drive for inmates at the Minimum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 4,000 out of the 48,689 Persons Deprived of Liberty in the seven facilities of the Bureau of Corrections nationwide have completed their doses against COVID-19.

As of November 9, BuCor said that 4,173 inmates or 9.68% of the total population in facilities under its management are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 13,122 PDLs or 26.95% of the total inmates have received their first dose.

It added that nearly 11,000 of the 28,516 Persons Deprived of Liberty or 38.53% of the total inmate population at the New Bilibid Prison are partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the Bilibid, the country’s national penitentiary, 10,987 inmates received one jab while ten have completed their doses against the coronavirus.

Data also showed that 99.51% of the nearly 8,000 PDLs at the Medium Security Compound have received their first dose. At the Reception and Diagnostic Center — a separate facility near the MedSeCom where inmates stay before they join the general PDL population — 99.76% are partially vaccinated.

Data, however, showed vaccination has yet to start at the Maximum Security Compound that houses 17,329 PDLs, the most number of inmates at the NBP.

Other facilities

The Correctional Institution of Women in Mandaluyong City posted the highest vaccination rate among facilities under BuCor.

They have so far inoculated 3,100 PDLs out of 3,360 total population, putting the vaccination rate at 92.26%.

At the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan, vaccination has yet to start for the 2,729 PDLs under its custody.

San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City has 713 partially vaccinated inmates and 1,003 PDLs that completed their doses against COVID-19. With this, nearly 31% of its total PDLs are fully vaccinated.

Data also showed that 600 out of 2,387 PDLs at the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro have received their first dose. At the Leyte Regional Prison, 822 out of 2,163 inmates or 38% are partially vaccinated,

Only 60 or 0.83% of the 7,230 PDLs at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm have completed their doses. No other inmate received a vaccine against COVID-19.

BuCor previously said they are dependent on local government units where their facilities are for the allocation of vaccines.

But BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said in October that they are also coordinating with the Department of Health for vaccine supply directly for PDLs.