Philippines' COVID count up by 1,974 more cases

Giant traditional parols made of capiz shells adorn the center island of Island Avenue in Makati City on November 4, 2021 as the holiday season approaches.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday said 1,974 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, bringing the country's total count of infections to 2,811,248.

Authorities said 1.0% of the overall caseload remain as active cases. DOH said, too, that two laboratories failed to submit COVID-19 testing output.

Active cases : 28,660 or 1.0% of the total

Deaths : 142, pushing the count to 44,866

Recoveries: 2,388 bringing the number to 2,737,722

