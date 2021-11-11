

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Duterte approves nationwide implementation of COVID-19 alert levels
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 3:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte approves nationwide implementation of COVID-19 alert levels
Officers of the the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic or IACT inspect public utility vechiles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as the national pandemic task force starts allowing them to provide 70% of their seating capacity on Nov. 4, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the nationwide implementation of the COVID-19 alert level system, marking a departure from the community quarantine classifications.



According to Duterte’s Executive Order No. 151, the rollout of the alert level system will be implemented in four phases. 





The first phase will cover Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas and Davao Region. The second phase will see the alert level system expand to Ilocos, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao.



Alert levels will then be hoisted over Cagayan, BIcol, Zamboanga Peninsula in the third phase, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region, Mimaropa, Caraga and the Bangsamoro region in the fourth phase.



The first phase is ongoing, while the second phase may begin any time, not later than the end of November, as determined by the government’s pandemic task force.



Succeeding phases will then begin every week thereafter until the alert levels system is fully implemented nationwide.



The alert level system, which was first implemented in Metro Manila back in September, is a new government strategy to curb infections without resorting to widespread lockdowns, allowing some businesses to operate at a certain capacity and under certain conditions.



Alert levels are based on the virus transmission rate, hospital bed utilization rate and intensive care utilization rate of a city or municipality.



For a full guide to the alert level system, read this guide by Philstar.com. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Alexis Romero/The STAR


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

