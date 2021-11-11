

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Philippines receives 866,970 procured Pfizer doses
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 10:15am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines receives 866,970 procured Pfizer doses
Screengrab shows workers unloading the crate containing the Philippines' new supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine which arrived on November 10, 2021
Facebook / PTV 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday night welcomed the arrival of 866,970 government-procured doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. 



An Air Hongkong plane carrying the jabs landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay shortly before 9 p.m. of November 10. 



This shipment brought the Philippines' total supply of Pfizer to 32.98 million doses, according to a regular monitoring by Philstar.com. 



It makes up the second largest stockpile of vaccines in the country, next to Sinovac which has over 47.50 million doses. 



Of the entire Pfizer supply, 14.75 million doses were donations coursed through the COVAX Facility, while 18.22 million were purchased by the government. 



Officials are looking to inoculate more of the population as the year nears its end. In October, the government opened vaccinations for the general public, including on minors as young as 12. 



Data on November 9 showed there are now 30.10 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 shots. 



The figure is out of the govermment's target of getting the shots into 77.13 million this year.



Some 35.65 million, meanwhile, have received a first dose. 



 






 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      PFIZER
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                              


                              
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.



To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
