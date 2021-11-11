Philippines receives 866,970 procured Pfizer doses

Screengrab shows workers unloading the crate containing the Philippines' new supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine which arrived on November 10, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday night welcomed the arrival of 866,970 government-procured doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

An Air Hongkong plane carrying the jabs landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay shortly before 9 p.m. of November 10.

This shipment brought the Philippines' total supply of Pfizer to 32.98 million doses, according to a regular monitoring by Philstar.com.

It makes up the second largest stockpile of vaccines in the country, next to Sinovac which has over 47.50 million doses.

Of the entire Pfizer supply, 14.75 million doses were donations coursed through the COVAX Facility, while 18.22 million were purchased by the government.

Officials are looking to inoculate more of the population as the year nears its end. In October, the government opened vaccinations for the general public, including on minors as young as 12.

Data on November 9 showed there are now 30.10 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 shots.

The figure is out of the govermment's target of getting the shots into 77.13 million this year.

Some 35.65 million, meanwhile, have received a first dose.